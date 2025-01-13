Mahakumbh 2025: Aerial footage shows massive crowds as 60 lakh devotees take holy dip on day 1

Nearly 60 lakh people have taken dip or ‘snan’ at the Mahakumbh 2025, which began on Monday and has already been thronged by a sea of visitors for whom elaborate security and traffic arrangements have been put in place to ensure a hassle-free experience, Uttar Pradesh Police said on Monday. Devotees appeared to be in thousands on Day 1 of Mahakumbh in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj(Prayagraj District Administration via ANI)

Visuals taken from drone cameras showed visitors, seemingly tens of thousands in numbers, at the ghats of Mahakumbh Mela 2025, touted as the biggest human gathering in the world which takes place in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, the city where the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mystical Saraswati rivers happens at Triveni Sangam. Follow Mahakumbh 2025 live uptades

The first major Shahi or Amrit Snan will get underway on Tuesday on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

This year, Mahakumbh is said to be more special because of a rare celestial alignment that occurs only once in 144 years, multiple reports have said.

The Mahakumbh is celebrated every 12 years.

Over 45 crore devotees are expected to visit the Mahakumbh 2025, which concludes on February 26.

60 lakh devotees take dip

Uttar Pradesh's Director General of Police, Prashant Kumar, on Monday said the use of advanced technologies like drones and CCTV will ensure enhanced security and smooth operations at Mahakumbh 2025.

DGP Prashant Kumar highlighted that with expanded 'ghats' and a robust crowd management system in place, authorities are focused on making this year's Kumbh Mela both a spiritual and secure experience for all attendees.

Devotees at Mahakumbh on Day 1(Prayagraj District Administration via ANI)

Nearly 60 lakh people have already taken the dip, DGP Kumar said, however an officer later added that official figures will be released soon.

"The Maha Kumbh began this morning with the holy dip. Nearly 60 lakh people have already taken the dip. This year's Kumbh is a fusion of faith and modernity. In addition to the traditional police arrangements, we have implemented the latest technologies to provide better security for the devotees, and it is having a positive impact," he said in conversation with news agency ANI.

Security personnel are on high alert, patrolling by boats and horses to ensure the safety and security of the devotees at this historic religious congregation.

Teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and water police of Uttar Pradesh Police deployed at places to ensure the safety and security of devotees.