Mahakumbh Mela 2025 live updates: Devotees at the bank of Triveni Sangam - a scared confluence of rivers Ganga, Yamuna and 'mystical' Saraswati on early Monday morning in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

Mahakumbh 2025 live updates: The 45-day Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, celebrated as the largest gathering on Earth, commenced early Monday on the occasion of Paush Purnima. An estimated 1.5 crore (15 million) devotees are expected to take a holy dip at the Sangam, the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati, under stringent security measures....Read More

According to news agency ANI, the event begins with the 'Shahi Snan' on Paush Purnima, marking a rare celestial alignment that occurs only once every 144 years. Devotees have gathered in massive numbers at the Triveni Sangam, the confluence of the three rivers, to participate in this auspicious ritual.

The Maha Kumbh Mela will conclude on February 26, with significant bathing rituals (Shahi Snan) planned on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami).

Here’s what you need to know about the arrangements

• CM Yogi Adityanath's Statement: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath emphasised the importance of Maha Kumbh 2025, describing it as a rare chance for people worldwide to experience the cultural and spiritual richness of Uttar Pradesh and India.

• Grand yagya by Namami Gange: The Namami Gange team organized a large-scale 'yagya' at the Sangam on Sunday, the eve of Maha Kumbh. Over 200 Ganga Sevadoots and thousands of others participated, pledging to preserve the Ganga's purity and flow. The event also recognized India's youth for contributing to the Ganga Swachhata Abhiyan.

• Safety measures: NDRF teams and Uttar Pradesh Police’s water police units have been stationed to ensure the safety of devotees as the 'Shahi Snan' commenced on Paush Purnima, marking the start of Maha Kumbh 2025.

• Traffic arrangements: Traffic police have devised extensive plans to manage vehicular flow and ensure the safety of devotees attending the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, which began today.

• QR code installation: Over 50,000 QR codes are being set up on electricity poles across the 25 sectors of the Maha Kumbh area. These will help pilgrims identify their locations and lodge complaints about electricity-related issues.

• Helicopter joyride: The cost of helicopter rides for an aerial view of Maha Kumbh has been reduced to ₹1,296 per person. The 7–8 minute rides, starting January 13, will offer tourists a unique perspective of the expansive Kumbh area and Prayagraj city.

• Hospitals along NH-19: Three hospitals have been established at Aurai, Gopiganj, and Unj police stations on National Highway 19 in Bhadohi district for devotees traveling to Maha Kumbh. These facilities will become fully operational on January 14, according to Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Manglik.