Mahakumbh Mela 2025 live updates: Devotees take holy dip as 45-day spiritual event begins with 'Shahi Snan'
Mahakumbh 2025 live updates: The 45-day Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, celebrated as the largest gathering on Earth, commenced early Monday on the occasion of Paush Purnima. An estimated 1.5 crore (15 million) devotees are expected to take a holy dip at the Sangam, the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati, under stringent security measures....Read More
According to news agency ANI, the event begins with the 'Shahi Snan' on Paush Purnima, marking a rare celestial alignment that occurs only once every 144 years. Devotees have gathered in massive numbers at the Triveni Sangam, the confluence of the three rivers, to participate in this auspicious ritual.
The Maha Kumbh Mela will conclude on February 26, with significant bathing rituals (Shahi Snan) planned on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami).
Here’s what you need to know about the arrangements
• CM Yogi Adityanath's Statement: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath emphasised the importance of Maha Kumbh 2025, describing it as a rare chance for people worldwide to experience the cultural and spiritual richness of Uttar Pradesh and India.
• Grand yagya by Namami Gange: The Namami Gange team organized a large-scale 'yagya' at the Sangam on Sunday, the eve of Maha Kumbh. Over 200 Ganga Sevadoots and thousands of others participated, pledging to preserve the Ganga's purity and flow. The event also recognized India's youth for contributing to the Ganga Swachhata Abhiyan.
• Safety measures: NDRF teams and Uttar Pradesh Police’s water police units have been stationed to ensure the safety of devotees as the 'Shahi Snan' commenced on Paush Purnima, marking the start of Maha Kumbh 2025.
• Traffic arrangements: Traffic police have devised extensive plans to manage vehicular flow and ensure the safety of devotees attending the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, which began today.
• QR code installation: Over 50,000 QR codes are being set up on electricity poles across the 25 sectors of the Maha Kumbh area. These will help pilgrims identify their locations and lodge complaints about electricity-related issues.
• Helicopter joyride: The cost of helicopter rides for an aerial view of Maha Kumbh has been reduced to ₹1,296 per person. The 7–8 minute rides, starting January 13, will offer tourists a unique perspective of the expansive Kumbh area and Prayagraj city.
• Hospitals along NH-19: Three hospitals have been established at Aurai, Gopiganj, and Unj police stations on National Highway 19 in Bhadohi district for devotees traveling to Maha Kumbh. These facilities will become fully operational on January 14, according to Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Manglik.
Here are the bathing dates
Mahakumbh 2025 live updates: Paush Purnima, falling on the 15th day of the Shukla Paksha (waxing phase) in the Hindu month of Paush, marks the arrival of the full moon. It unofficially inaugurates the Maha Kumbh Mela, signalling the start of this grand event. Furthermore, Paush Purnima also ushers in Kalpvasa, a time of deep spiritual practice and devotion observed by pilgrims during the Maha Kumbh Mela.
Bathing dates
Paush Purnima – 13 January 2025
Makar Sankranti – 14 January 2025
Mauni Amavasya – 29 January 2025
Basant Panchami – 3 February 2025
Maghi Purnima – 12 February 2025
Maha Shivaratri – 26 February 2025
Mahakumbh 2025 live updates: Devotee from South Africa says, ‘We are blessed to be here’
Mahakumbh 2025 live updates: In an interview with news agency ANI, Nikki, a devotee from Cape Town, South Africa, attending Mahakumbh2025, expressed, "It's incredibly powerful, and we feel truly blessed to be here at the river Ganga..."
A large crowd of devotees gathered at the Triveni Sangam, the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mystical Saraswati, where they took a holy dip and performed the sacred rituals on this auspicious occasion.
This year's Maha Kumbh, the world's largest spiritual gathering, is even more special due to a rare celestial alignment that occurs only once every 144 years.
Mahakumbh 2025 live updates: What do we know about the ‘bathing ritual’ at Sangam
Mahakumbh 2025 live updates: The bathing ritual is the most important practice at the Maha Kumbh Mela. While taking a dip in the sacred waters of Prayagraj throughout the festival, beginning from Makar Sankranti, is considered holy, certain dates are particularly auspicious. Devotees gather in large numbers at the Triveni Sangam, believing that the dip cleanses them of sins, frees them and their ancestors from the cycle of rebirth, and brings Moksha (spiritual liberation).
In addition to bathing, pilgrims engage in worship along the riverbanks and participate in enlightening discourses led by sadhus and saints.
Specific dates, starting from Paush Purnima, are marked by grand processions of saints, disciples, and Akharas, who take part in the Shahi Snan (Royal Bath). This ritual is the main highlight of the event, symbolising the blessings and wisdom of saints who have preceded the devotees in the holy
Mahakumbh 2025 live updates: RAF, police, and CRPF present at the spot to ensure the safety of devotees | Video
Mahakumbh 2025 live updates: Teams from the RAF, Police, and CRPF are on-site to ensure the safety and security of devotees as a massive crowd gathers at Mela Kshetra in Prayagraj for what is considered the world’s largest gathering of people.
Mahakumbh 2025 live updates: Mysore-born German citizen visits with family, ‘Doesn’t matter where I live…’
Mahakumbh 2025 live updates: Jitesh Prabhakar, originally from Mysore and now a German citizen, arrived at Mahakumbh in Prayagraj with his wife, Saskia Knauf, and their baby boy, Aditya.
In a conversation with ANI, Jitesh shared, “It doesn't matter if I live here (in India) or abroad - the connection should be there. I practice Yoga every day. One should be grounded and always try to travel towards inner self.”
Saskia Knauf expressed her excitement, saying, “I am very excited. I always like coming here.”
Mahakumbh 2025 live updates: Uttar Pradesh govt reduces helicopter ride cost
Mahakumbh 2025 live updates: The cost of a helicopter joyride at Maha Kumbh has been reduced to ₹1,296 per person, a significant drop from the earlier fare of ₹3,000, Uttar Pradesh government announced.
Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh announced that the 7–8 minute helicopter rides will commence on January 13. "Helicopter joyride of Maha Kumbh will now cost ₹1,296 per person from the earlier fare of ₹3,000 rate," a government statement said.
The ride offers tourists an aerial view of the expansive Maha Kumbh area, including Prayagraj city. Bookings can be made online through www.upstdc.co.in and will be managed by Pawan Hans, a Government of India enterprise.
The rides will operate "continuously" based on weather conditions, as per the statement. Additionally, the UP Tourism and Culture Department has arranged for water and adventure sports activities at the fair site.
Mahakumbh 2025 live updates: 45-day spiritual gathering begins in Prayagraj with Paush Purnima ‘Shahi Snan’
Mahakumbh 2025 live updates: The 45-day Mahakumbh Mela 2025 began early Monday on Paush Purnima. Approximately 1.5 crore (15 million) devotees are anticipated to take a holy dip at the Sangam—the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati—amid heightened security arrangements.
Before the first 'Snan,' Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his greetings in the early hours through his X handle. At 3:38 am, he posted, "The world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering 'Mahakumbh' is starting from today in the holy city of Prayagraj."
Welcoming all attendees, he added, "All the revered saints, Kalpvasis, devotees who have come to experience unity in diversity, for meditation and holy bath at the confluence of faith and modernity are heartily welcomed. May Maa Ganga fulfil all your wishes."