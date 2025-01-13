Mahakumbh 2025: Parking, entry and exit points for devotees | Check details here

The mega religious congregation Mahakumbh is beginning today in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj with over 45 crore people expected to visit over the course of its duration, January 13 to February 26, for which authorities have made elaborate traffic arrangements to ensure smooth vehicular movement. An aerial view of Sangam during Maha Kumbh Mela at Mahakumbh Nagar in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh India, Sunday, January 12, 2025. ((Hindustan Times)

As per a release issued from the Uttar Pradesh Information Department, the plan includes designated traffic diversions and parking arrangements for vehicles entering the Mahakumbh Mela area. Follow Mahakumbh 2025 LIVE updates

Mahakumbh Mela 2025 parking, traffic arrangements

The entry route to the Sangam Mela area will be through Jawaharlal Nehru Marg (Black Road), while the exit route will be via Triveni Marg. During the major bathing festivals, the Akshayavat Darshan will remain closed for visitors, as per the release. Mahakumbh parking | For vehicles coming from Varanasi: For vehicles coming from Varanasi, provisions have been made at Mahua Bagh Police Station Jhusi Parking (Akhada Parking), Saraswati Parking, Jhusi Railway Station, Nageshwar Temple Parking, Gyan Ganga Ghat, Chatnagar Parking and Shiv Mandir Ustapur, Mahmoodabad Parking. After parking the vehicles, visitors will have to walk through Chatnagar Road to enter the Mahakumbh Mela area.

Mahakumbh parking | For vehicles coming from Kanpur-Kausambi: For vehicles coming from Kanpur-Kausambi, Kali Extension Plot No. 17 Parking- Allahabad Degree College Ground Parking- Dadhikando Ground Parking have been allotted. These visitors will have to walk via GT Jawahar Chauraha and Kali Marg to enter the Mahakumbh Mela.

Vehicles coming from Lucknow-Pratapgarh have been allotted these parkings: Gangeshwar Mahadev Kachar Parking, Nagvasuki Parking, Bakshi Bandh Kachar Parking, Bada Bagda Parking, IERT Parking, Northern/Southern. These visitors will have to walk via Nawas Ki Marg to enter the Mahakumbh Mela. Mahakumbh parking | For vehicles coming from Mirzapur: Vehicles coming from Mirzapur have been allotted parkings at Devrakh Uparhar Parking, Northern/Southern, Tent City Parking, Omex City Parking, Gaziya Parking, and Northern/Southern. These visitors will have to walk via Arail Bandh Road to enter the Mahakumbh Mela.

The Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj will conclude on February 26, with major bathing rituals (Shahi Snan) scheduled on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami).