Mahakumbh 2025: Underwater drones, AI cameras, NSG commandos part of security detail; over 45 crore visitors expected

With just a day left for the world's largest religious gathering, the Mahakumbh, in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, the state police have made massive security arrangements around the city to ensure the safety of over 45 crore people expected to attend the event, which takes place once every 12 years. National Security Guard (NSG) commando conduct a mock drill at the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, in Prayagraj on Saturday. (ANI)

Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar said comprehensive security measures are in place for the event which will take place from January 13 to February 26, a news agency ANI report said.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath had issued directives for a robust security framework surrounding Prayagraj, including key routes connecting the district to neighboring regions.

Security arrangements for Mahakumbh 2025

In line with the CM's directives, the police have set up a circular security system with 102 checkpoints along seven critical routes. The security includes checks and frisking of both vehicles and individuals.

DGP Prashant Kumar emphasised that Uttar Pradesh Police is committed to ensuring the safety of all participants, saying that over 1,000 police personnel have been deployed.

Additional resources have been dedicated to security, with 71 inspectors, 234 sub-inspectors, 645 constables, and 113 Home Guards/PRD (Prantiya Rakshak Dal) jawans actively monitoring the event.

To bolster surveillance, five Vajra vehicles, 10 drones, and four anti-sabotage teams will patrol the area around the clock.

Prayagraj: Devotees at Sangam ahead of Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, in Prayagraj, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI01_12_2025_000057B)(PTI)

The Uttar Pradesh Police has also implemented a multi-layered security system dubbed “impenetrable security chakravyuh” around Prayagraj to protect key installations, including temples and akhadas.

To ensure preparedness, mock drills have been conducted in collaboration with the state Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), National Security Guard (NSG), and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), alongside UP Police.

The police are also roping in advanced technology, including underwater drones and AI-enabled cameras. A total of 2,700 AI (artificial intelligence) cameras have been installed around the Kumbh area, and 113 underwater drones will monitor the waterways, according to the ANI report.

Prayagraj: Devotees arrive at Sangam ahead of Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025. (PTI)