Breathing faith: Seer’s divine resolve for Shahi Snan

He has been on continuous oxygen support for the last four years after having undergone six lung surgeries. But even such health condition has failed to deter this saint of Avahan akhara who is committed to not miss even a single Mahakumbh or Kumbh Mela. Mahant Inder Giri of Avahan Akhara lying on his bed in Mahakumbh Nagar on Friday. (HT)

Backed with a rock-solid faith, Mahant Inder Giri has a different challenge from the rest of all the saints this Mahakumbh.

Barely able to breathe sans oxygen support for even a few minutes as 90% of his lungs got damaged while performing Agni tapasya during Kumbh-2021 in Ujjain, Mahant Inder Giri has against all medical advice decided to take the plunge into the holy waters of Sangam on all the three main bathing days of Makar Sankranti on January 13, Mauni Amavasya on January 26 and Basant Panchami on February 3, 2025.

Gasping for breath while revealing his long journey of Kalpwas from 1986 Haridwar Kumbh onwards as a young man, the sexagenarian informs that he had sought medical treatment in various parts of the country including Delhi, Chandigarh, Lucknow, etc but to no avail.

“Doctors have given up on me and it is my Ganesha who is making me go on. Doctors have advised complete bed rest, but I will not miss this Mahakumbh mela, which possibly could be my last. Nothing better than this that I leave this world at Triveni and that too during the auspicious hours of a Purna Kumbh or Mahakumbh,” he said with a feeble smile.

He said that he would be assisted by three saints of the akhara who would help him take the holy dip on all three Shahi Snans.

Having undergone six lung surgeries, which helped him little, doctors have advised him 24x7 oxygen support. He has been carrying a cylinder with oxygen pipe in his nose for past nearly four years now.