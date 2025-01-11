Mahakumbh: Lord Ram’s idol installed with Vedic mantras in Prayagraj

A historic spiritual milestone unfolded on Saturday at the Parmarth Niketan Camp in Prayagraj at the Mahakumbh Mela ground, as the idol of Lord Shri Ram was ceremoniously installed amid the chanting of Vedic mantras. The divine ceremony, filled with soulful hymns and prayers, created an atmosphere of peace and spiritual energy that deeply moved the devotees. The event assumes greater significance as it coincides with the first anniversary celebrations of the Ram Lalla idol consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, which also began on Saturday. (Sourced)

The camp resonated with the celestial sounds of ‘Mangala Bhavan Amangala Haari’ and ‘Shiv Stotras’ sung by Mahi Guruji from Italy and his devotees. Swami Chidanand Saraswati, who led the ceremony, praised the virtues of Lord Shri Ram and emphasised his significance as an eternal symbol of righteousness and justice.

Swami, addressing the gathering, said, “The installation of Lord Shri Ram’s idol is a powerful symbol of Indian culture, connecting people worldwide with the core values of Sanatan Dharma. Lord Ram embodies righteousness, justice, and moral conduct, and his life serves as a beacon of truth for humanity.”

He said that the idol’s presence in Prayagraj is not just a spiritual milestone but a step towards fostering a unified society. “Lord Shri Ram’s teachings inspire individuals to walk the path of dharma, much like the sun guiding the world toward light and truth,” he added.

Speaking on the core message of the Mahakumbh, he said, “Kumbh is a symbol of unity and harmony, breaking barriers of caste, religion, and background. At the Parmarth Niketan Camp, every person is welcomed with equal respect — be it Shabari, Nishad Raj, or a royal devotee. This inclusivity is the essence of our spiritual heritage.”

He further elaborated on the principles of Sanatan Dharma, emphasising equality and mutual respect. “The Sanatan Constitution teaches us that no discrimination should exist based on religion, caste, or origin. These values form the foundation of Indian culture and are a guiding force for humanity,” Swamiji said.

Swamiji urged devotees to embrace Lord Shri Ram’s teachings daily to foster peace, harmony, and a unified society. He said, “The idol installation reminds us that Lord Shri Ram’s life is a beacon of righteousness, urging us to walk the path of dharma and uphold unity and compassion in our communities.”

Later in the day, Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi, cabinet minister for the department of industrial development, U.P., visited the Parmarth Niketan Camp at Kumbh Prayagraj. During his visit, he offered oblations at the World Peace Yajna and participated in the revered Sangam Aarti, a sacred ritual conducted under the auspices of Param Swami Chidanand Saraswati.

Expressing his admiration for the event, Nandi said, “The Sangam Aarti, conducted under the guidance of Swamiji, is not just a spiritual ceremony but also a powerful platform for raising awareness on environmental, social, and cultural issues.” “Pujya Swamiji consistently inspires individuals to uphold the highest ideals of unity, harmony, and Sanatan Dharma. Parmarth Niketan, under his visionary leadership, has transformed into a global centre where devotees come together to engage in spiritual practices, meditation, and social service.”