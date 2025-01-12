Steve Jobs's wife, set to visit Mahakumbh, gets Hindu name from Niranjani Akhara

Late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs's wife, Laurene Powell Jobs, is in India to visit the Mahakumbh taking place in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj from January 13 and has been given a Hindu name, Kailashanand Giri Maharaj of Niranjani Akhara said on Friday. Late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs's wife Laurene Powell Jobs visits Kashi Vishwanath Temple, in Varanasi on Saturday. (ANI )

Kailashanand Giri Maharaj of Niranjani Akhara, along with Laurene Powell Jobs, visited the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.

Kailashanand Giri Maharaj said that the Akhara has given Laurene Powell a Hindu name, ‘Kamala’.

"She is coming to visit her guru here. We have named her Kamala and she is like a daughter to us. This is the second time she is coming to India... Everyone is welcome in Kumbh," news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

He said that Powell is coming for her personal programme, "She is coming here to meditate."

Will Powell be added to Akhara's ‘Peshwai’?

Asked about whether Powell will be added to the Akhara's ‘Peshawai’, the seer said, "We will try to include her in the Peshwai. We will leave it to her to decide. She will tour this Kumbh and meet the seers here. She will also feel good. we will also feel good that those who don't know much about our traditions want to learn."

"Most people in the world are under the guidance of some guru. Many people are coming to Kumbh; some are coming for their personal program," he added.

During the visit to Kashi temple with Steve Jobs's wife, the seer mentioned that they prayed for the successful completion of the Maha Kumbh without any obstacles or difficulty.

"Today, we have come to Kashi to pray to Mahadev that the Kumbh is completed without any obstacles... I came here to invite Mahadev," he told reporters outside the temple.

The Maharaj further mentioned that Laurene Powell Jobs followed the traditions of the temple, and is also planning to take a dip in the Ganga too.

"As per our Indian tradition, in Kashi Vishwanath, no other Hindu can touch the Shivling. That's why she was made to see the Shivling from outside... She will also stay in Kumbh and take a dip in Ganga," he added.

The Maharaj also mentioned that the Niranjani Akhara will be getting a new Mahamandaleshwar, Maharshi Vyasanand, who is from the USA.

"Our disciple Maharshi Vyasanand is with us from America. Tomorrow he is becoming a Mahamandaleshwar in my Akhara," Kailashanand Giri added.