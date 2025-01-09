Steve Jobs’ wife Laurene to camp at Sangam banks

ksandeep.kumar@livehindustan.com Laurene Powell Jobs (File Photo)

Apple Inc founder the late Steve Jobs’ wife Laurene Powell Jobs, 61, will stay for 17 days on the banks of Sangam at the Mahakumbh-2025.

Laurene Powell Jobs is an American billionaire businesswoman executive and philanthropist. She is expected at the camp of Shri Panchayati Taponidhi Niranjani Akhara head Swami Kailashanand Giri.

“Laurene is expected to arrive here on January 13 and stay at the camp on the banks of the Sangam till January 29 to better understand the teachings of Sanatan Dharma. Activities in our camp in the tent city will kick-start on January 13 and Laurene will be present from day 1 itself,” Swami Kailashanand Giri said.

Apart from her, many well-known personalities from across the globe are expected to come to Mahakumbh-2025.

Laurene will take a holy dip at the ‘Sangam’, the holy confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati, and also attend sermons of sadhus in the mela area during her 17-day stay, Swami Kailashanand Giri said.

Steve Jobs, the co-founder of Apple Inc, died at the age of 56 in October 2011. He had travelled to India in mid-1974 to visit Neem Karoli Baba at his Kainchi ashram in Uttarakhand near Nainital with his Reed College friend and eventual Apple employee Daniel Kottke, searching for spiritual teachings.

Mahakumbh-2025, the 45-day once-in-12-year religious fair would begin on January 13 and conclude on February 26. This time, apart from Laurene, it would also have noted educator, author and philanthropist Sudha Murthy who will also take a dip at the Sangam. She is wife of Infosys Foundation founder and co-founder of Infosys NR Narayana Murthy.

A cottage is being prepared for Sudha Murthy near Ulta Qila. She will also stay on the “sandy banks” of the Sangam during the mela, said a camp team member of Swami Avadeshanad Giri. She will stay at Giri’s camp.

Savitri Jindal, former chairperson of the US $ 22 billion global business conglomerate of OP Jindal Group, is also expected to attend the Mahakumbh. Arrangements are being made for the two women to stay in the camps of Juna Akhara head Swami Avdheshanand Giri and Swami Chidanand Saraswati, the president and spiritual head of Parmarth Niketan.

Actor and three-time Mathura MP Hema Malini will also take a dip at the Sangam during the Mahakumbh. She will also stay at the camp of Swami Avdheshanand Giri on Anna Purna Marg in the tent city.

Actor Vivek Oberoi is also expected at the camp of Swami Chidanand Saraswati located in Arail during the fair.

Industrialist and MP Naveen Jindal and his family members, besides well-known businessman Gopichand Hinduja, will arrive at the camp of Akhil Bhartiya Dharam Sangh located on Sangam Lower Marg in Sector 19 of the tent city around January 20, said Jagjeetan Pandey, the general secretary of the Dharm Sangh.

“Well-known Ghazal singer Anup Jalota and actor Rakhi Sawant will come to our camp during the fair,” said Swami Khappar Baba, a disciple of Mahayogi Pilot Baba of Juna Akhara.

Similarly, actors Rajpal Yadav, Ashutosh Rana and his wife Renuka Shahane will stay in the camp of Prabhakar Shasratti ‘Daddaji’ in Salori area of the mela for a few days during the camp, confirmed camp convener Santosh Shukla.