Mahakumbh Mela 2025 live: Devotees take holy dip at Triveni Sangam on day 3

Naga sadhus take 'Amrit Snan' at Triveni Sangam on the occasion of 'Makar Sankranti' during the Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj on Tuesday.

Mahakumbh Mela 2025 Live: More than 35 million devotees thronged the Triveni Sangam in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj to take a holy dip on the occasion of Makar Sankranti on Tuesday. UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath confirmed the same and posted on X, "Today, on the first Amrit Snan festival, more than 3.50 crore revered saints and devotees earned the holy benefit of bathing in the uninterrupted-clean Triveni."...Read More

Covered in ash, Naga Sadhus led most of the akharas (ascetics' sect) to the 'Amrit Snan', with the sea of devotees being mesmerized in their movement in the city.

The grand mela is expected to witness a similar footfall on Wednesday as well.

The Mahakumbh Mela, which kickstarted on January 13, will conclude on February 26. The next key dates for holy bathing are January 29 (Mauni Amavasya - second Shahi Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami - third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima) and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).

Mahakumbh Mela 2025 | Key points