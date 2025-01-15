Mahakumbh Mela 2025 live: Devotees take holy dip at Triveni Sangam on day 3
Mahakumbh Mela 2025 Live: More than 35 million devotees thronged the Triveni Sangam in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj to take a holy dip on the occasion of Makar Sankranti on Tuesday. UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath confirmed the same and posted on X, "Today, on the first Amrit Snan festival, more than 3.50 crore revered saints and devotees earned the holy benefit of bathing in the uninterrupted-clean Triveni."...Read More
Covered in ash, Naga Sadhus led most of the akharas (ascetics' sect) to the 'Amrit Snan', with the sea of devotees being mesmerized in their movement in the city.
The grand mela is expected to witness a similar footfall on Wednesday as well.
The Mahakumbh Mela, which kickstarted on January 13, will conclude on February 26. The next key dates for holy bathing are January 29 (Mauni Amavasya - second Shahi Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami - third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima) and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).
Mahakumbh Mela 2025 | Key points
- The Mahakumbh Mela, celebrated once in every 12 years, entered its third day on Wednesday after witnessing a heavy footfall of devotees and saints on the first two days.
- More than 35 million (3.5 crore) people, including saints and devotees, told a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam on the first 'Amrit Snan' day, confirmed UP CM Yogi Adityanath.
- Naga sadhus lead most of the akharas to the holy bath, with Shri Panchayati Akhara Mahanirvani and Shri Shambhu Panchayati Atal Akhara being the first ones to take 'Amrit Snan', a PTI report said.
- Schools in Prayagraj from class 1 to 8 will remain closed in Prayagraj on Wednesday, owing to the traffic congestion after the first 'Shahi Snan' of Mahakumbh on Tuesday.
Mahakumbh Mela 2025 Live: CM Yogi thanks departments for successful execution of 'Amrit Snan'
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday thanked all the departments and organisations responsible for the successful execution of the first 'Amrit Snan' of Mahakumbh.
"I extend my heartfelt thanks to all the revered akhadas, Mahakumbh Mela administration, local authorities, police administration, sanitation workers, volunteer organizations, religious institutions, boatmen, and all the departments from both the central and state governments associated with Mahakumbh," he said.
Mahakumbh Mela 2025 Live: Devotees take holy dip at Sangam on day 3 | Watch
A sea of devotees arrived at the Triveni Sangam on day 3 of the 2025 Mahakumbh Mela and took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam.
Mahakumbh Mela 2025 Live: Management 'been so good', says devotee
A devotee from Goa at the 2025 Mahakumbh Mela told news agency ANI that he took the holy dip in the Triveni Sangam and will now visit Ayodhya for the darshan of Lord Ram.
"I seek blessings for the people of Goa and the entire country... The management has been so good and the credit goes to the state and the central govt," he said.
Mahakumbh Mela 2025 Live: Devotees continue arriving at Triveni Sangam on day 3
Devotees continued to throng Triveni Sangam on the third day of the Mahakumbh Mela 2025.
On Tuesday, more than 3.5 crore devotees had taken ‘Amrit Snan’ at the Sangam, the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers.
Mahakumbh Mela 2025 Live: Schools for class 1 to 8 closed in Prayagraj today
Schools for class 1 to 8 will remain closed in Prayagraj on Wednesday due to the traffic congestion after the first 'Shahi Snan' of the Mahakumbh Mela on Tuesday on Makar Sankranti.
On the orders of the District Magistrate, Basic Education Officer issued a public notice ordering the closure of all English and Hindi medium schools till class 8 on Wednesday, January 15, ANI reported.
Mahakumbh Mela 2025 Live: Saints hail UP govt over Kumbh arrangements
Saints and seers at the Mahakumbh Mela hailed the Uttar Pradesh government for its arrangements and "exceptional" efforts in the event.
"The arrangements made by the government for Maha Kumbh are remarkable and exceptional. I am extremely pleased with the well-organised and unprecedented management of the event, even with such a massive crowd. The government deserves appreciation for this effort," Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya was quoted as saying by PTI.
Meanwhile, Swami Chidanand Saraswati of Parmarth Niketan Ashram, Rishikesh, said, “This is a celebration for all of Sanatan Dharma, a festival of immortality and eternal truth. With ghats full, the Maha Kumbh embodies unity in diversity. People have come in millions, and millions more are arriving every day.”
"India, with its young and vibrant energy, has the potential to become a great nation. The Modi-Yogi leadership is paving the way for this transformation, creating a harmonious and secure environment," he added.
Mahakumbh Mela 2025 Live: Naga Sadhus lead the way
Naga Sadhus, known by their ash-smeared naked bodies and long dread locks, lead most of the akharas to the holy bath at Mahakumbh Mela on Tuesday.
As many as 13 akharas are taking part in the grand Mela, a PTI report said.
Shri Panchayati Akhara Mahanirvani and Shri Shambhu Panchayati Atal Akhara were the first ones to take 'Amrit Snan' on Tuesday.
Mahakumbh Mela 2025 Live: Over 3.5 crore take 'Amrit Snan' on Makar Sankranti
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday confirmed that more than 35 million (3.5 crore) devotees, including revered saints and seers, took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj on Makar Sankranti.
In a post on X, CM Yogi shared pictures and wrote, "Heartiest greetings to all revered saints, Kalpvasis and devotees who took a holy dip of faith in the holy confluence on the auspicious occasion of holy 'Makar Sankranti' at the grand confluence of faith, equality and unity 'Mahakumbh-2025, Prayagraj'!"