Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Maha Kumbh or Coldplay? India's Google searches reveal a surprising divide across states

ByMuskaan Sharma
Jan 29, 2025 02:13 PM IST

As Coldplay concerts and the Maha Kumbh Mela captivated Indians, an analysis showed what each India state obsessed over in the last three months.

Over the past three months, two major events have captivated Indians nationwide—the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj and British band Coldplay’s concerts in Mumbai and Ahmedabad. Both events have dominated news headlines and social media, drawing massive crowds of devotees and fans since November.

India in Pixels analysed Google searched from November to January to determine which Indian state chose Coldplay over Maha Kumbh.(X/@indiainpixels)
India in Pixels analysed Google searched from November to January to determine which Indian state chose Coldplay over Maha Kumbh.(X/@indiainpixels)

On X, the account India In Pixels shared a fascinating map analysing which Indian states Googled "Coldplay" more and which preferred to look up "Maha Kumbh."

"Did your state Google more 'Coldplay' or 'Maha Kumbh' in the last 90 days?" the post asked. The map used blue for states with higher searches for Coldplay and red for those more interested in Maha Kumbh, ranking them on a scale from -100 (Coldplay) to 100 (Maha Kumbh) on the basis of Google Trends since November.

Take a look at the map here:

Coldplay vs Maha Kumbh

According to the data shared by India in Pixels, Bihar was the state that Googled Maha Kumbh the most. On the other hand, Coldplay was the more popular search in Mizoram. Among the states that preferred to learn about the Maha Kumbh were Northern states of UP, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

For Coldplay, the biggest fans seem to be in the northeast as Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Meghalaya chose to search about Coldplay over Maha Kumbh.

Southern states of Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry also preferred the Grammay-winning band. Meanwhile, Goa was ranked at 0, balancing the searched for both the events equally.

Even though Gujarat and Maharashtra hosted multiple Coldplay's concerts, Google searches in the two states gravitated towards the Maha Kumbh.

Internet reacts to debate

The post quickly gained over 600,000 views and users flooded the comments to speculate why each state preferred a specific event over the other.

"The data is not appropriate as Coldplay was talk of the town in November December, whereas Kumbh Mela come talk of the town in January. I think you should compare from November 2024 to February 2025, then come with Data, that will be the appropriate," suggested one of them.

Another user suggested that most devotees to Maha Kumbh may not have used the internet to learn about it unlike Coldplay's urban fans. "Do not compare these. Categories are completely different. Coldplay is an Urban entertainment only," they said.

A third user pointed out that Maha Kumbh might not have been the topic of discussion online in Tamil Nadu as the state has its own Kumbh called the Mahamaham that takes place every 12 years in the Mahamaham tank in Kumbakonam.

(Also read: ‘Loved the concert, hated the humanity’: Man claims harrowing experience at Ahmedabad Coldplay concert)

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
See More
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On