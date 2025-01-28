Menu Explore
Tuesday, Jan 28, 2025
‘Loved the concert, hated the humanity’: Man claims harrowing experience at Ahmedabad Coldplay concert

ByTrisha Sengupta
Jan 28, 2025 02:50 PM IST

A man claimed that his girlfriend was abused and her coffee snatched when she tried returning to her spot at the Ahmedabad Coldplay concert.

The successful Coldplay concerts in Mumbai and Ahmedabad impressed many, including PM Narendra Modi, who said India has immense potential for live concerts. Fans have also been raving about the electrifying concerts, especially in Ahmedabad, adding how the city's infrastructure and cleanliness surprised them. Amid these, a man shared his experience of attending the band’s gig on Sunday. He claimed that though he absolutely loved the concert, his experience turned sour due to a few people in the crowd who misbehaved with him and his girlfriend.

1.34 lakh people attended Coldplay's concert in Ahmedabad, held at Narendra Modi Stadium on January 26. (X)
1.34 lakh people attended Coldplay's concert in Ahmedabad, held at Narendra Modi Stadium on January 26. (X)

“I attended the Sunday show standing. It was beautiful, Chris is a sweetheart, literally the purest soul and the vibe of the stadium and a few people around me who were actual fans and at least knew the songs if not the entire lyrics. But the crowd was horrible, it really shows how cruel the people are when there’s no watch,” the man wrote.

He then claimed that after reaching the stadium, they found a spot, and eventually, his girlfriend went to get snacks. However, while she was returning, she faced rude people who allegedly refused to give her space and abused her. The man claimed that one woman took away his girlfriend's coffee and refused to return it.

Take a look at the entire post:

Loved the concert, Hated the Humanity!
byu/SnooCrickets7086 inahmedabad

What did people say?

“This is India, where there's no correlation between money and behaviour (everyone in the concert was middle class and above). Everyone is a chimp whose 'real Indianness' gets activated in large crowds where you don't face the consequences of your actions. I am sure many would have tried to act 'goodie goodie' if less people were there,” wrote a Reddit user.

“Damn that's sad, I was there for the Saturday show and it was great. Everyone on the floor was chill viby, own guy even smoked w**d and nobody gave af. Next time I'm not sure this will work or not, tell your girl or remember yourself to act like you're on the phone and wave to someone ahead, saying I'm here. And in your most polite voice say sorry if you could excuse me my group is ahead,” posted another.

“I was there as well. People did not allow us to go through to get water. Horrible experience,” commented a third. A fourth expressed, “I am so sorry you had to go through this. It's just sad that people don't have basic decency.”

British band Coldplay entertained fans in India with their five gigs across Mumbai and Ahmedabad. 1.3 lakh people reportedly attended their final concert during the India tour in Ahmedabad on Sunday night.

The band's first three shows were in Mumbai, followed by two more in Ahmedabad. Their last gig on January 26 was also streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

