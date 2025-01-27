Coldplay fans can’t stop raving about Ahmedabad after concert: ‘Clean city, friendly people’

People from all across the country descended upon Ahmedabad this weekend to attend Coldplay’s two final concerts in India - and many reported being pleasantly surprised by the city’s clean roads and infrastructure. Ahmedabad, the largest city of Gujarat, is earning rave reviews on social media after successfully hosting two huge Coldplay concerts in two days. An X user shared a photograph of Ahmedabad. (X/@Half_Fri)

Coldplay in Ahmedabad

After performing three sold-out shows in Mumbai, British rock band Coldplay gave two electrifying concerts in Ahmedabad. Coldplay's Ahmedabad concerts were held at the Narendra Modi stadium in the city’s Motera area on January 25 and 26.

During the band’s final performance on Sunday, January 26, Chris Martin addressed the audience in Hindi and thanked them for coming to attend the concert from all corners of the country.

“Dhanyawaad pyaare dosto. Aap sab ka bohat swagat hai hamare show me. Aap sabka bohat dhanyawaad ki aapne hume yaha perform karne ka mauka diya. Ahmedabad me aake hum bohat khushi ho rahi hai,” he said.

Ahmedabad passes vibe check

While Coldplay fans were amazed by the smooth experience of attending the concert – with some even attending both the shows – they were also surprised by how much Ahmedabad as a city had to offer. Many took to social media to praise the city.

“I’ve come to Ahmedabad for the first time, clean city, great friendly people, top notch amenities for the concert. Absolutely phenomenal!” wrote X user Vaibhav.

“Thanks to Coldplay, lakhs of people are realising that Ahmedabad is a fantastic city. Excellent roads, great food (minus the cheese), friendly people, no alcohol, and can get from A to B in 30 min tops. Only if the summers were more forgiving,” X user Sumukh Rao said.

Another Coldplay fan named Manasi Chaudhari said that she visited Ahmedabad for the first time to attend the concert and was surprised by the city’s amenities and infrastructure. “My first time in Gujurat and pleasantly surprised by Ahmedabad….. wide roads, clean streets, well-planned riverfront. Metro access right upto stadium door, with more people using metro to go for concert than cars,” she wrote on X.

Another person said that people realising the potential of Ahmedabad will give more opportunities to cities beyond Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Some also shared photographs of the city’s wide roads and riverfront in praise.