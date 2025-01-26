Mumbai man forgets Coldplay ticket at home while travelling to Ahmedabad for concert: ‘Buri kismat’

In a moment of sheer panic, a Coldplay fan travelling from Mumbai to Ahmedabad for the band’s Music of the Spheres concert realised he had forgotten his ticket at home. The incident, shared on X (formerly Twitter), gained significant traction. The user, narrating his friend’s ordeal, posted, “Friend sat in train to Ahmedabad from Mumbai for Coldplay concert and forgot concert tickets at home.” A Coldplay fan almost missed the Ahmedabad concert after forgetting his ticket, but got it delivered in time.(X/@coldplay)

This heart-stopping moment resonated with thousands online, sparking a variety of reactions. Some called it a “rookie mistake,” while others speculated it was a publicity stunt. Thankfully, the story had a happy ending as the tickets were couriered to the concertgoer just in time.

One user joked, “Maybe he can listen from outside now,” to which the original poster replied, “No lol. He is getting them delivered.” Another chimed in, “Bro got so excited, in a hurry not to miss anything, he lost all fun,” but was reassured with, “He’s not missing it. He got them couriered.” Comments ranged from playful banter to empathetic encouragement, with many users relieved that the story ended on a positive note.

Check out the post here:

Coldplay’s record-breaking night in Ahmedabad

Coldplay performed its largest-ever concert on January 25 at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, with over 1 lakh fans packing the iconic venue. The band shared their excitement on their official X handle, posting a photo of the electrifying night with the caption, “Our biggest ever concert. Totally mind-blowing. Thank you Ahmedabad See you again tomorrow – and if you’re in India, please join us on Disney+ Hotstar from 7.45 pm .”

Coldplay will perform another concert at the same venue on Republic Day, which will also be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Ahead of the show, the band shared a humorous post featuring a poorly drawn cricket ball, with a nod to Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah. “Even Jasprit might struggle to bowl with this badly drawn ball,” the caption joked, continuing Coldplay’s playful references to Indian cricket.

A tour to remember

The Ahmedabad concerts followed Coldplay’s sold-out shows at Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium on January 19 and 21. The Mumbai performances attracted celebrities, including singer Shreya Ghoshal, who attended with her family.