Man kneels and proposes to girlfriend at Coldplay’s Mumbai concert: 'A dream moment in a dream setting'

Coldplay's recent Mumbai concert became an unforgettable moment for one couple, as a man proposed to his girlfriend in front of a crowd of thousands. The heartwarming video of the proposal has quickly gained viral attention on social media. During Coldplay's Mumbai concert, a man proposed to his girlfriend in front of thousands(X/@aditi_bardia)

The video, shared by Aditi Bardia on X, captured the moment perfectly. "Could have had the perfect proposal but Chris Martin decided to talk about Bumrah," reads the caption, adding a humorous touch to the occasion.

During the performance of their hit song A Sky Full of Stars at the DY Patil Stadium, Coldplay’s frontman, Chris Martin, paused for a brief moment. He playfully mentioned that the band needed to wrap up because Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah was waiting backstage to play cricket. Martin joked about how Bumrah was eager to bowl at him, sending the crowd into laughter.

While the audience was caught up in the fun, a man in the crowd seized the opportunity to propose to his girlfriend. Amidst the music and the laughter, he knelt down with a ring in hand and asked the life-changing question. The crowd cheered as the young woman said 'yes,' marking the beginning of a new chapter for the couple.

Their radiant smiles spoke volumes of their joy and excitement, making the moment even more special.

Reactions from internet

Social media has been buzzing with reactions. One user commented, "Such a magical moment! Chris Martin’s timing couldn’t have been better." Another wrote, "Loved how the crowd embraced the proposal moment, such a heartwarming sight." Yet another remarked, "This proposal at a Coldplay concert is something straight out of a dream."

Other comments, like, "Chris Martin’s jokes added an extra layer of charm," and, "The couple’s chemistry was palpable, truly unforgettable," further show the collective admiration for the moment.