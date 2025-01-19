Woman loses Coldplay Mumbai tickets after maid accidentally throws them in the garbage: ‘Kismat me nahi tha’

Coldplay's recent concert in Navi Mumbai, held on Saturday evening at the DY Patil Stadium, left thousands of fans mesmerised by the band's musical talents. Led by the Chris Martin, the British rock band delivered a spectacular show that had the crowd singing, dancing, and celebrating. However, while many fans experienced an unforgettable evening, one unfortunate incident involving a lost concert ticket made waves online. A woman shared a heartbreaking video of losing her Coldplay tickets after they were accidentally thrown away.(Instagram/prachisingh2202)

Ticket mix-Up creates online buzz

Prachi Singh, a fan who was eagerly anticipating the concert, took to Instagram to share a heartbreaking tale about how she lost her Coldplay tickets just before the event. In her post, she explained, “Yes, so this disaster happened yesterday. We got two Coldplay tickets, and they were kept in a wrapper on the dining table. Today, we got ready, the driver was waiting, and while leaving, we couldn’t find the tickets. Our maid said that they were thrown away while cleaning.”

According to Singh, the situation was made worse by the tickets being mistakenly disposed of with the garbage. As the video shared by Singh shows, she is seen watching in despair as sanitation workers rummage through the trash, looking for the missing tickets. The caption of the video reads, “Coldplay ke tickets kachre mein chale gaye.” The video has since gone viral, amassing over a million views and prompting numerous comments from viewers.

Watch the clip here:

The internet reacts

Commenters on Instagram couldn’t help but share their sympathy and disbelief over the incident. One user wrote, “How could this happen? Such a heart-breaking story.” Another said, “What a nightmare before the concert! I feel so bad for her.” Some were more optimistic, commenting, “Maybe it wasn’t meant to be. Better luck next time.” A few others offered some hope, stating, “At least the building guys were kind enough to check the garbage. Who knows, maybe the tickets will turn up after all.”

Unforgettable moments at the concert

Meanwhile, Coldplay’s performance at the DY Patil Stadium was filled with magical moments. The highlight for many was when Chris Martin brought a young fan on stage. In an emotional clip shared on social media, Martin performed the song Everglow with the fan, who had a sign saying, “I manifested this moment. I’m ready for it. Can I play Everglow with you?” The interaction went viral, with fans praising Martin for his generosity and the beautiful moment shared with the young boy.

Take a look here at the clip:

This heartwarming display was a perfect addition to an already extraordinary evening, reminding fans that Coldplay’s concerts are not just about the music, but about creating lasting memories that fans will cherish forever.