Coldplay fan from Mumbai spends 37,000 to attend Abu Dhabi concert, shares how: ‘It's cheaper than...’

ByTrisha Sengupta
Jan 16, 2025 06:43 AM IST

A woman took to X to answer a question “nobody asked”—how much it cost her to watch Coldplay's concert in Abu Dhabi. Her cost breakdown surprised people.

Coldplay recently gave an electrifying performance in Abu Dhabi as a part of their Music of the Spheres tour. The band is set to return to India after eight years, with multiple performances in Mumbai and Ahmedabad in January. The concert tickets were sold out minutes after opening, leaving many fans disappointed. Hence, some decided to enjoy performances by the band outside India and visited Abu Dhabi. One of the women who visited the Middle Eastern country has now given a detailed breakdown of how much it cost her to attend the concert. What surprised people was how she managed to complete the trip within 37,000.

Coldplay is set to start their India tour in January. (File Photo)
Coldplay is set to start their India tour in January. (File Photo)

“Here’s the breakdown of my Abu Dhabi Coldplay concert that absolutely no one everyone asked for,” Mumbai-based Ami Palam wrote on X.

Also Read: ‘Diljit wali baat nahi hai’: Man faces backlash after expressing disappointment in Coldplay's Abu Dhabi concert

She shared that her flight tickets were worth 14,000, and the concert ticket cost her 15,000. “Visa on arrival: 2,400. Accommodation: Staying at a friend’s place. Food and cabs: 5,000,” she added.

Take a look at her post here:

Curious, a social media user asked how she managed to get flight tickets for so cheap. Palan answered she booked the tickets in September, 2024.

Another commented, “Hmm interesting. Visa on Arrival is for everyone or those with US visa?” The individual referred to an earlier post by Palan in which she explained how getting a 10-year US visa helped her save a lot of money on travelling and get easy access to different countries.

A third expressed, “Life should be enjoyed rather than just lived. You’re living it.” A fourth wrote, “Still cheaper than the Indian Coldplay concert.”

Also Read: Coldplay confirms India tour: Durex says ‘only time we'll say come soon.' Other brands join in

Coldplay’s India tour will commence on January 18 with a performance at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. The band will subsequently perform in the city on January 19 and 21 at the same venue. They also have two shows scheduled for Ahmedabad on January 25 and 25. The events will take place at the world’s largest stadium, Narendra Modi Stadium.

After their India tour, the band will start their Hong Kong tour in April. In the same month, they’ll also play in South Korea.

See More
