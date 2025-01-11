‘Diljit wali baat nahi hai’: Man faces backlash after expressing disappointment in Coldplay's Abu Dhabi concert

Coldplay is gearing up for an eagerly awaited performance in India, and their recent concert in Abu Dhabi has already ignited excitement among fans worldwide. Social media is abuzz with clips from the electrifying event, showcasing the band’s signature energy and charm. However, one particular video has hilariously stolen the spotlight, sparking mixed reactions. A user shared a humorous take after attending the concert, and it quickly gained traction on social media. In the now-viral video, the man compared his experience at the Coldplay concert to the performances of popular Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh. Coldplay is all set to perform at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on January 18.(Instagram/@coldplay)

The man quipped, “Isme Diljit wali baat nahi hai.” He went on to describe the overwhelming visual spectacle, saying, “Aisa lag raha hai ki light show me aaya hoon.” Adding to the humour, he joked about the audience’s familiarity with Coldplay’s songs. “90% ko maalum nahi gaane, ghar par revise karne ki zarurat hai,” he remarked, suggesting many attendees needed a refresher course on the band’s discography before attending. His suggestion to the band? Add Karaoke-style lyrics to their giant screens. “Mai Coldplay ko ye bolna chahunga ki itne bade screen pr lyrics lagao taaki Karaoke ho sake,” he joked.

The attendee’s humorous critique struck a chord with many, sparking a lively conversation online. However, many defended the band’s unique style, emphasising the universal appeal of their music. Not everyone in the comments section was pleased with the commentary; some expressed disappointment over the review he shared.

One fan commented, “Not everyone is a die-hard fan who knows all the lyrics, but that’s what makes Coldplay concerts so magical—it’s the experience.”

A user wrote, “People like this are the reason you weren’t able to get tickets.”

Another added, “Aise logo ko tickets Mili hai batao ! Ungrateful behaviour sheeee !”

A third wrote, “Bhai agar red tape pasand ho to Nike ke showroom me ghusna nhi chahiye (Brother, if you like red tape, then you shouldn't enter a Nike showroom.)”

A user added, “Why did you waste a fans spot? You shouldn’t have gone.. Tu diljit ke concert mein hi jaa.. Tu wahi deserve karta hai.. LANGOOR!”

Take a look at the video:

During the Abu Dhabi concert, Coldplay’s Chris Martin gave a nod to Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh after spotting a sign in the audience. Reading the message aloud, Martin enthusiastically said, “Punjabi Aa Gaye Oye,” delighting the crowd. The shoutout quickly became a talking point, with fans of both Coldplay and Dosanjh sharing their excitement online.

Also read: Coldplay x Diljit Dosanjh crossover: Chris Martin reads ‘Punjabi aa gaye oye’ from fan sign at Abu Dhabi concert. Watch

India tour

The iconic British rock band Coldplay is all set to perform at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on January 18, 19, and 21. Tickets for the highly anticipated event sold out quickly after being released in November 2024.

Coldplay’s performance is scheduled to begin at 7:45 p.m. on each of the three dates. However, concertgoers can enter DY Patil Stadium from 3 p.m. onwards. Artists like Shone, Elyanna, and Jasleen Royal will entertain the crowd before Coldplay takes the stage for their final performance of the evening.

Another concert is scheduled to be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on January 25 and 26, 2025.

Also read: Chris Martin's band Coldplay gets notice ahead of Ahmedabad concert: 'No children on stage'