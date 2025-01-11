Coldplay x Diljit Dosanjh crossover: Chris Martin reads ‘Punjabi aa gaye oye’ from fan sign at Abu Dhabi concert. Watch

Coldplay is soon coming to India, and they've already got a taste of what to expect. At their recent Abu Dhabi concert, frontman Chris Martin read a somewhat familiar message from a sign held in the audience by a Diljit Dosanjh fan. (Also Read – Diljit Dosanjh tells PM Modi: ‘India can host music festivals bigger than Coachella’) Chris Martin reads Punjabi Aa Gaye Oye from a Diljit Dosanjh fan's sign at Coldplay's Abu Dhabi concert.

Chris Martin says ‘Punjabi aa gaye oye’

In a short video clip shared by Diljit's team on Instagram Stories on Friday night, Chris Martin is on the stage and his eyes catch a fan sign in the audience. He reads out, “Punjabi aa gaye oye,” much to the audience's delight. He then follows it up with, “We love you too.” The text along with the Instagram Story stated, “Chris Martin says PUNJABI AA GAYE OYE (heart eyes emoji)…..!!!! Chris Martin reading Coldplay fan posters and flags is so wholesome (sparkle and hearts hand emoji).”

“Punjabi aa gaye oye” (Punjabis have arrived) is a catchphrase made popular by Diljit, most notably when he made history by becoming the first Punjabi singer to perform at Coachella in 2023. Since then, it's become a slogan for his global dominance, and a collective fun of the Punjabi community worldwide.

Coldplay, Diljit's tours in India

Diljit performed across India last year as part of his Dil-Luminati Tour. After kicking off the India leg of the tour in Gurgaon in October, he went on to perform in Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Indore, and Guwahati before wrapping up the tour in home turf of Ludhiana on the New Year's Eve.

Meanwhile, after Abu Dhabi, Coldplay will return to India for their Music of the Spheres tour. They will first perform in Mumbai on January 18, 19, and 21. They will follow that up with a couple of gigs in Ahmedabad on January 25 and 26. This marks their return to India over eight years after their last performance at the Global Citizen Festival in 2016 in Mumbai.

Both Diljit and Coldplay's concerts have courted controversies owing to claims of black marketing of tickets after all the shows got sold out within minutes.