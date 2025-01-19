Missed out on Coldplay concert? This woman has advice for ‘left-out’ fans with no tickets

As Coldplay fans flooded social media with photos and videos from the Grammy-winning band's India tour, many others who missed out on tickets shared their feelings of being left out. An X user offered advice to all those Coldplay fans who were not able to see the band perform live, telling them that the experience was not a "once-in-a-lifetime-opportunity" even though it might feel like it. Chris Martin’s band Coldplay performed in Mumbai during their Music of the Spheres tour in India.

Taking to X, the woman penned a lengthy note about those who have missed out on seeing their favourite band perform live in their city. She also warned about the barrage of stories and posts on social media by those who were able to attend the concerts.

Not “once-in-a-lifetime”

"Over the next two weeks, you're going to see endless stories of the Coldplay concert-people posting blurry videos, screaming lyrics they barely know, and acting like it's the most life-changing experience ever. And if you're sitting there, just watching and skipping through, feeling a little left out or wondering why your life isn't as exciting, take a deep breath," she said.

She explained that only a lucky few were able to get tickets and claimed that most of them did not know all the songs by the band. "Let's be real-90% of the Indian crowd at that concert probably knows only 5-6 songs at best. I know so many people who are just going because it's the "cool thing" to do, not because they're die-hard fans," she said, explaining how social media plays a big part in making us feel like we're missing out on "something monumental"

"This isn't some once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that defines success, happiness, or whether you have your life figured out. It's just another event that's been hyped up beyond measure," she said, adding advice for those who are feeling left out.

'Focus on your own journey'

"You don't have to chase every trend to feel like your life is meaningful. What you see online is just a highlight reel, and people will move on to the next thing in no time. Just scroll past those stories like you always do, focus on your own journey, and trust that you're exactly where you need to be," she said.

The post received thousands of views with some users agreeing with her stance while others calling her out. "Respectfully, not everyone at the concert is chasing trends or FOMO. Some of us are die-hard fans who know the lyrics to almost all their songs, including the lesser-known albums," said one user.

Meanwhile, another user said, "She wanted people not to think about something social media overhyping and manipulating us that we are missing out something which is a one time experience."

