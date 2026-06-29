I believe Ben Stokes was pushed to the wall and he finally decided to break himself free of the shackles

Ben Stokes finally refused to take it anymore! His reaction was nothing but a human urge to break free of societal shackles. Ben Stokes walks off into the sunset. (AFP)

He may have decided to call it quits at some point during the ongoing third Test against New Zealand, but things had started brewing long ago when they conceded the Ashes 4-1 in Australia in early January. In fact, things had started getting difficult earlier, in the middle of the series. A study of the timeline will put everything into perspective.

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During the Ashes, reports emerged that he and head coach Brendon McCullum were not on the same page. Then the Noosa getaway that saw some of the players indulge in heavy drinking after the second Test! The picture of a hammered Ben Duckett brought a lot of bad press for Stokes and his men. And then the ECB set up an investigation into the Ashes debacle.

In February, an incident happened that almost killed Stokes. No kidding. He was at the Durham youth academy nets when a stray shot hit him bang in the face and broke his cheekbone. He had to undergo surgery a few days later. Stokes had shared a picture in which his face looked horrible, totally disfigured. He admitted later that he almost died in that freakish accident.

He also spoke of how he hadn't felt great ever since the Ashes humiliation. That he had been in a dark space post the injury. Anyway, Stokes and the team management, including McCullum, were given another chance to continue, and they started off really well by winning the first Test against visiting New Zealand. But then the bar brawl happened on the night of the win. After a few dramatic days, England gave him and his partner on that bar trip, Gus Atkinson, a clean chit and brought them back for the third Test. It now appears that the allrounder had already made up his mind to quit before the recall.

As it is, international cricket can be demanding! International cricket is no joke. It requires a lot of toil to excel at this level. But at the end of the day, it's just entertainment. The England and Wales Cricket Board's attempt to control players too much is one of the reasons why Stokes, who could have played a couple of years more, decided to call it quits. It's his reaction to the ECB attempt to enslave players. When cricketers can't live for themselves and are under constant scrutiny, when their off-field life is being controlled too, some will refuse to take things lying down. Imagine training hard day in and day out, dealing with injuries, defeats, the pressure and then some curfew is imposed upon you.

Stokes' decision to retire is a brave call, and all those who value human freedom will welcome it. There comes a point in the life of successful men when money and fame cease to matter. Most carry on but some rebellious, free souls decide against it. Stokes is one of those few ones. Readers will remember how he had taken an indefinite break from the game in 2021 to take care of his mental well-being. Covid-induced bubble environments and the death of his father had really affected him.

Cricket will miss him, not sure if he will miss cricket. It's just a game, can't rule a player's life. That was his simple message.