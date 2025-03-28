Bangladeshi journalist's collar gets fixed by a stranger on live TV, internet loves the wholesome gesture

In an era where social media is filled with controversial news and heated debates, a heartwarming moment captured on live television has given the internet something to smile about. A Bangladeshi journalist, Redwan Ahmed Shawon, was in the middle of a live report when a passerby unexpectedly walked into the frame—not to interrupt, but to adjust his collar. During a live report, a passerby fixed a Bangladeshi journalist’s collar, sparking viral praise for the unexpected yet heartwarming gesture.(Facebook/Redwan Ahmed Shawon)

Video goes viral for the right reasons

Redwan, a reporter for Bangladeshi news channel Ekhon TV, shared the now-viral clip on Facebook. The 10-second video shows him delivering a health update when a man casually walks up, notices his slightly folded collar, and fixes it before walking away as if nothing had happened.

The journalist posted the clip with the caption, "Pookie Hujur," a playful phrase that amused social media users. The video quickly gained traction, with people loving the simplicity and kindness of the moment.

Watch the clip here:

Internet reacts to the unexpected act of kindness

The clip has received millions of views, with social media users flooding the comment section with reactions.

One user wrote, “This is the kind of positivity we need in the world! What a wholesome moment.”

Another commented, “The man fixed his collar like a caring elder. Such small gestures make life beautiful.”

A third person joked, “Bro just walked in like a strict schoolteacher and made sure the student looked proper!”

Many users appreciated the passerby’s effortless kindness, with one writing, “It’s these little things that remind us there’s still goodness in people.”

Another chimed in, “This is so Bangladeshi! We have an instinct to fix someone’s collar or hair without even realising it.”

Some found humour in the situation, saying, “That guy was on a mission. Fix the collar, walk away. No words needed.”

A user even likened the moment to a fatherly gesture, commenting, “That’s such a ‘dad move’—fixing your collar without asking.”