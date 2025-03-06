British man embraces Kerala village life with Indian wife, wholesome videos win hearts

A British-Indian couple is enchanting the internet with their heartwarming videos capturing the beauty of slow living in Kerala. Through their content, Rishni from Kerala and Oliver from the UK have been showcasing the small town charm showcasing a simple yet fulfilling way of life. Rishni and Oliver, a British-Indian couple, are winning hearts on the internet with their videos about slow living in Kerala. (Instagram/risholflavour)

Their videos are filled with the interracial couple's authentic local experiences, especially showing Oliver learning about the traditional cuisine and Indian culture. In their series, "Slow life in Kerala" the couple has been capturing the charm of small joys while they stayed with Rishni's grandmother for two months.

One such video, which has ained attention on social media, shows the British content creator chopping banana leaves in their grandma's garden. "Grandma was showing Ollie how to cut the banana leaf from our garden to use as a plate for lunch (sadya)," read the caption. The clip shows Oliver learning how to precisely cut the banana leaves and wash and prepare them to be used for meals.

Take a look at the video here:

In another clip, he learns how to make pooris for breakfast with Rishni's granmother. The sweet video captures her singing to Oliver as he fries the pooris and rolls them out. "He woke up early to help out in the kitchen because in India we have our breakfast around 9am on weekends! No brunch around here lol," read the caption.

Watch the video below:

From buying vegetables at a local market to learning how to fry papadum, the couple's videos capture the quintessential slow way of living at an Indian village. The videos have struck a chord with many social media users who praised the bond between Oliver and Rishni's grandmother. "I love how both of them look like they're enjoying this so much!," read one comment. "Your grandmother is so proud of him," said a second user.

"This is one of the most wholesome things I have ever seen," read another comment.

