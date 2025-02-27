Korean father melts hearts as he sweetly sings Chanda Hai Tu for his Indian baby. Adorable video

A woman of Indian origin has shared a heartwarming video of her Korean husband singing Lata Mangeshkar's iconic lullaby Chanda Hai Tu Mera Suraj Hai Tu for their little Indian baby. The touching moment, posted by Neha Arora on Instagram, has won over social media, amassing over two lakh views and a flood of affectionate comments. A Korean dad won hearts by singing Chanda Hai Tu for his Indian baby in cute Hindi. (Instagram/mylovefromkorea17)

A father’s sweet gesture

In the video, the Korean father can be seen looking at his baby and lovingly saying, "Mere Suhan," which could be the baby’s name. He then begins to sing the song in Hindi, adding his own adorable improvisations. As he sings in his endearing accent, his little one, lying comfortably, reacts with pure joy. The father’s attempt at Hindi, combined with his heartfelt singing, makes for an irresistibly cute moment.

Reaction from internet

The clip quickly gained traction, with users pouring in their reactions. One user gushed, "This is the most adorable thing on the internet today!" Another wrote, "His Hindi is so cute, and the way he sings with love is just precious." A different user remarked, "This baby is lucky to have such a doting father. What a wholesome moment!"

Many were touched by the cultural blend, with one comment reading, "Love knows no language. This is proof!" Another person joked, "Even I don’t know Hindi this well, and I’m Indian!" Some users admired his effort, with one saying, "Respect to him for learning and embracing another language for his child."

A fun Hindi challenge

This isn’t the first time Neha Arora has showcased her husband's Hindi-speaking skills. In a previous video, she tested his Hindi vocabulary, and the results were both hilarious and endearing.

In the clip, Neha set up a fun quiz using a tablet that displayed images of everyday objects. As her husband, holding their baby, appeared on the screen, she asked him to name each item in Hindi. His responses left social media users entertained, with many appreciating his willingness to learn and embrace Indian culture.