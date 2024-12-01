Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Dec 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Indian wife tests her Korean husband’s Hindi skills in viral video: 'This is wholesome'

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Dec 01, 2024 04:55 PM IST

A viral video featured a Korean husband taking on a Hindi language challenge with his Indian wife, leaving viewers in stitches with his hilarious responses.

A viral Instagram video featuring Indian content creator Neha Arora and her Korean husband, Jongsoo Lee, has captured the attention of social media for its delightful mix of K-drama style and Indian humour.

A Korean husband’s humorous Hindi challenge with his Indian wife went viral on Instagram.(Instagram/mylovefromkorea17)
A Korean husband’s humorous Hindi challenge with his Indian wife went viral on Instagram.(Instagram/mylovefromkorea17)

(Also read: Indian-Canadian couple reveals 'lies' they heard about each other’s cultures before marriage. Watch)

A hilarious language challenge

The clip, which has now racked up over 1.4 million views, begins with Arora introducing a fun challenge: “Let’s check my husband’s Hindi skills.” She then turns the camera to her husband, Jongsoo Lee, who’s holding their baby. The challenge is simple: Arora shows Lee pictures of various objects, asking him to identify them in Hindi.

What follows is a series of comical exchanges as Lee, with limited knowledge of Hindi, confidently offers up his own interpretations. For instance, when shown a spoon, Lee quickly says “chammach,” correctly identifying the item. However, things take a humorous turn when Arora presents a picture of slippers. Lee, seemingly unfazed, responds with a baffling “Yeh bilkul aasaan, thappad!” To which Arora, clearly puzzled, asks, “Thappad?” Lee’s quick-witted reply, “Thappad with chappal,” has the audience in fits of laughter.

The hilarity continues when Arora shows Lee a mosquito. Without missing a beat, Lee exclaims, “I know, I know, She is like you na, macchar,” drawing even more laughs.

Watch the clip here:

The internet’s reaction

As expected, the video quickly went viral, with social media users flocking to share their reactions. One user commented, “This is gold! The way he says ‘thappad with chappal’ is just too much,” while another user laughed, “The mosquito part had me rolling on the floor. He’s got the desi humour down!” Several others praised the charming chemistry between the couple, with one saying, “Their bond is so beautiful; this video made my day.”

(Also read: Indian woman living in US for 14 years moves to Nagpur, shares how life’s going)

Many also noted Lee’s ability to confidently engage with Hindi, even when it resulted in hilarious missteps. One user wrote, “I can’t stop watching this. It’s the perfect blend of K-drama charm and Indian comedy!”

Get Latest Updates on...
See more
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On