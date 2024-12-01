Indian wife tests her Korean husband’s Hindi skills in viral video: 'This is wholesome'

A viral Instagram video featuring Indian content creator Neha Arora and her Korean husband, Jongsoo Lee, has captured the attention of social media for its delightful mix of K-drama style and Indian humour. A Korean husband’s humorous Hindi challenge with his Indian wife went viral on Instagram.(Instagram/mylovefromkorea17)

A hilarious language challenge

The clip, which has now racked up over 1.4 million views, begins with Arora introducing a fun challenge: “Let’s check my husband’s Hindi skills.” She then turns the camera to her husband, Jongsoo Lee, who’s holding their baby. The challenge is simple: Arora shows Lee pictures of various objects, asking him to identify them in Hindi.

What follows is a series of comical exchanges as Lee, with limited knowledge of Hindi, confidently offers up his own interpretations. For instance, when shown a spoon, Lee quickly says “chammach,” correctly identifying the item. However, things take a humorous turn when Arora presents a picture of slippers. Lee, seemingly unfazed, responds with a baffling “Yeh bilkul aasaan, thappad!” To which Arora, clearly puzzled, asks, “Thappad?” Lee’s quick-witted reply, “Thappad with chappal,” has the audience in fits of laughter.

The hilarity continues when Arora shows Lee a mosquito. Without missing a beat, Lee exclaims, “I know, I know, She is like you na, macchar,” drawing even more laughs.

Watch the clip here:

The internet’s reaction

As expected, the video quickly went viral, with social media users flocking to share their reactions. One user commented, “This is gold! The way he says ‘thappad with chappal’ is just too much,” while another user laughed, “The mosquito part had me rolling on the floor. He’s got the desi humour down!” Several others praised the charming chemistry between the couple, with one saying, “Their bond is so beautiful; this video made my day.”

Many also noted Lee’s ability to confidently engage with Hindi, even when it resulted in hilarious missteps. One user wrote, “I can’t stop watching this. It’s the perfect blend of K-drama charm and Indian comedy!”