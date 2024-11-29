Indian-Canadian couple reveals 'lies' they heard about each other’s cultures before marriage. Watch

It is often said that love transcends boundaries, and an Indian-Canadian couple has proven just that by tackling cultural stereotypes head-on. Their video, which is trending across Instagram, captures them candidly discussing the misconceptions they encountered about each other's cultures before tying the knot. The duo, known on Instagram as Indian Canadian Couple, shared the clip with the caption, “Lies which were fed to us before marriage. Real love wins over stereotypes.” The video has already garnered over 10.7 million views and sparked widespread discussion online. Indian-Canadian couple shared viral video debunking cultural misconceptions, gaining millions of views.(Instagram/indian_canadian_couple)

Cultural misunderstandings unveiled

The video begins with Danielle, the Canadian partner, recounting some of the shocking misconceptions she was warned about before marrying her Indian husband, Ekansh. “Before marrying my Indian husband, people told me that Indians have two wives,” she says. Danielle also reveals being cautioned that Indians don’t use deodorant and was even warned about the risk of sexual violence in India.

Ekansh then shares his experiences, explaining how people tried to instil doubts about his relationship with Danielle. “Before marriage, people warned me that Danielle would divorce me,” he recounts. He was also told that “white folks treat their parents badly” and that his Canadian wife might take all his money and leave him penniless.

Watch the clip here:

Internet reacts to viral post

The video has amassed over 133k likes and sparked a flurry of comments from social media users. One user praised the couple, writing, “True love breaks all barriers. You guys are amazing!” Another shared, “It’s sad how people still hold on to these stereotypes. Kudos to you for proving them wrong.”

Others reflected on their own experiences. “As an Indian married to a foreigner, I relate to this so much!” one person commented. Another user remarked, “Danielle’s openness and Ekansh’s honesty are refreshing. This is what real relationships are about.”

Meanwhile, some expressed their shock at the stereotypes. “Can’t believe people still think like this in the 21st century,” one wrote, while another simply added, “Love always wins. This video made my day!”