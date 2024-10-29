US man reveals 8 ways his life changed after moving to India with Canadian wife: ‘Aadhar card loading’

A man who relocated from the US to India has shared a video documenting the cultural differences he's encountered. The video showcases how everyday Indian life, which is familiar to locals, can be quite surprising for foreigners. The US man in the viral video moved to India with his Canadian wife and three children. (Instagram/@tim_fischer)

Tim Fischer, who lives in India with his Canadian wife and three children, shared the video with a caption that reads, “Moving to a different country comes with a lot of changes. Here are 8 ways my life changed after moving from the US to India."

Fisher's first change concerns food. He claims that his daily meals have “more flavour now.” He also explains how driving rules are different in India.

Take a look at the viral video here to know more:

What did social media say?

“Aadhar card loading,” joked an Instagram user. Another added, “Fitting more kids on the cycle is, I believe, a good culture shock and, at the same time, fun to cover a short distance.”

A third posted, “The cycle still cracks me up.” A fourth expressed, “You learnt Hindi? Respect.” A fifth wrote, “During my stay in the windy city I faced racism. Though I met good people also. I’m glad you found home in India. And yes, enjoy the cycle ride. It's the best.”

Tim Fischer holds an Associate of Science degree from Pikes Peak State College in Colorado Springs and a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs. He worked in different companies before starting his own venture.

