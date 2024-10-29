Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Oct 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

US man reveals 8 ways his life changed after moving to India with Canadian wife: ‘Aadhar card loading’

ByTrisha Sengupta
Oct 29, 2024 07:11 AM IST

A US man’s post who is living in India with his Canadian wife has gone viral. It has prompted people to share love-filled comments.

A man who relocated from the US to India has shared a video documenting the cultural differences he's encountered. The video showcases how everyday Indian life, which is familiar to locals, can be quite surprising for foreigners.

The US man in the viral video moved to India with his Canadian wife and three children. (Instagram/@tim_fischer)
The US man in the viral video moved to India with his Canadian wife and three children. (Instagram/@tim_fischer)

Tim Fischer, who lives in India with his Canadian wife and three children, shared the video with a caption that reads, “Moving to a different country comes with a lot of changes. Here are 8 ways my life changed after moving from the US to India."

Also Read: 88 lakh salary in New York or India? Techie's instant response shocks the internet

Fisher's first change concerns food. He claims that his daily meals have “more flavour now.” He also explains how driving rules are different in India.

Take a look at the viral video here to know more:

What did social media say?

“Aadhar card loading,” joked an Instagram user. Another added, “Fitting more kids on the cycle is, I believe, a good culture shock and, at the same time, fun to cover a short distance.”

A third posted, “The cycle still cracks me up.” A fourth expressed, “You learnt Hindi? Respect.” A fifth wrote, “During my stay in the windy city I faced racism. Though I met good people also. I’m glad you found home in India. And yes, enjoy the cycle ride. It's the best.”

Also Read: American woman reveals 10 ways her life has changed since moving to India. Watch

Tim Fischer holds an Associate of Science degree from Pikes Peak State College in Colorado Springs and a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs. He worked in different companies before starting his own venture.

What are your thoughts on this viral video of a US man in India? Did his video about his experience leave you impressed?

Get Latest Updates on...
See more
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //