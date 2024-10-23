88 lakh salary in New York or India? Techie's instant response shocks the internet

An Indian techie was asked if she would stay in the US or move back home if her salary remained unchanged and her answer has left many social media users confused. Piyush Monga, who runs the Instagram page salaryscale, posted a video of him asking an Indian woman if she would considered leaving New York to go back home if her salary remained the same. The woman said she works for a pharmaceutical company in New York and earns around $105,000 ( ₹ 88 lakhs) per year. (Instagram/salaryscale)

"Back to India? Is this for real? Times are crazy #reverseimmigration," he wrote in the caption of the video which has over 150,000 views.

The woman reveals that she works for supply chain in a pharmaceutical company in New York and earns around $105,000 ( ₹88 lakhs) per year. She said that she has five years of work experience.

"Are you happy with that sort of money," he asks her. "No. It's good for the basics but I am always looking for more," she replies.

When asked about her educational qualifications, she said that she did her Bachelors in computer science engineering and then she pursued her masters in supply chain analytics.

Take a look at the viral video here:

The woman also added that she was looking to pursue an MBA soon but was not willing to pay for it. "I would ask my company to sponsor me. I don't know exactly what the fees would be but I would definitely go for a sponsorship and not spend the money myself," she said.

‘Why come here?’

"Final question: If you get the same money in here and in India, which one would you choose?," he asks.

"I would go back, I would go back to India," she replies, without hesitation.

Her answer shocked many who were left confused as to why she would want to return to India if she made the shift to US.

"Why come here when you want to go back?" wondered one user.

"This is the problem with 1st generation people living abroad. They are never satisfied with their salary according to their skills and experience. People born in Canada, England, US or Australia learn to enhoy and appreacte life and try to be satisfied with their salary," another user said.