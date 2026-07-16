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    Adopt a Pet: Delhi-NCR residents, bring home a loving companion from this bunch of furry buddies

    Two doggos and a kitten are looking for homes that will provide them the shade and sure shot love as summer approaches Delhi. Adopt, don’t shop for pets!

    Published on: Jul 16, 2026, 15:32:27 IST
    By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
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    These furry friends, in Delhi-NCR, are searching for forever homes. Won’t you bring them home?
    These furry friends, in Delhi-NCR, are searching for forever homes. Won’t you bring them home?
    This little rescue kitten is 1.5 month old.
    This little rescue kitten is 1.5 month old.

    This 1.5-month-old kitten is a brave little survivor who recovered from a spinal injury after a dog bite and is now ready for a fresh start. Dewormed and vaccinated against rabies, she is playful, affectionate, and loves milk and cat food. Her rescuer can only foster her for a short while, hence she is looking for a loving and responsible family in NCR to provide her a forever home. To adopt, WhatsApp: +91-9560607239.

    Mambo is a 2.5 to 3 years old male pug
    Mambo is a 2.5 to 3 years old male pug

    Mambo is a 2.5 to 3 years old male pug was rescued from a breeding setup. This affectionate and friendly boy is healthy, not fussy with food, and carries emotional scars from his past. He needs an experienced dog family that can give him the time, care, and understanding to settle into a new life. He is yet to be vaccinated and sterilised, but would prefer a home in Delhi-NCR only. To adopt, WhatsApp: +91-9560720817.

    Nugget is a three-week-old indie.
    Nugget is a three-week-old indie.

    Nugget, a three-week-old indie, is a playful little goofball with a big heart and has an even bigger appetite for love. Rescued after being found crying alone by the roadside in Gurugram’s Sector 72, with no sign of his mother or siblings. Since he was taken in shelter, Nugget has shown his love for milk, bread and roti, and is full of curiosity, affection and playful energy. He is up for adoption across Delhi-NCR. To adopt, WhatsApp: +91-9971337267.

    For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/Adopt A Pet: Delhi-NCR Residents, Bring Home A Loving Companion From This Bunch Of Furry Buddies
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