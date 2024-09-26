Indian techie gets 60 lakh salary in Canada, pays 99,000 rent for single room

As most countries in the world are suffering from a cost-of-living crisis, an Indian techie has gone viral for saying that a salary of $100,000 a year ( ₹60 lakhs) is not enough to survive in Canada. The Indian woman said she has a total work experience of over 10 years and earns around $100,000 in a year.(Instagram/salaryscale)

In the video, Piyush Monga who runs the Instagram page, salaryscale, asked a woman on the street how much she makes in a year and if she plans to stay in Canada.

"I don't think anyone answers yes to that question anymore. Maybe I will stay for a couple of years and then move somewhere closer to home," she answers.

When asked what she does for a living, the woman responded that she was a test lead (a techie who oversees testing of a software before its production) at a bank. (Also read: Ex Google employee from India reveals salary in new Canada job: 'Can hardly survive')

Watch the viral video here:

The woman said she has a total work experience of over 10 years and earns around $100,000 in a year, which she calls "not that much given the current economy."

Asked if she was happy with her salary, she frustratedly answers, "Not at all."

When the interviewer seemed confused, she explained. "It is not easy to live in Toronto with that sort of money. It's really bad," she said.

"Inflation does not hit like that in India"

"For a person sitting in India, that's ₹60 lakh a year. How is that not enough?" the interviewer asked.

The techie said the prices of everything have risen since she came to Canada three years ago. "A stick of butter was $4, now it's $8. So inflation is very real," she said.

She also added that inflation is not as bad in India as it is in Canada. "It does not hit you like that in India."

The woman said she rents a single room and it costs her $1,600 or ₹99,000. (Also read: Work-life balance over salary? 47% of Gen Z plans to leave jobs within two years)

"People are earning a lot less"

Most Instagram users disagree with the techie's opinions and said that her salary was sufficient for a single person. "95k should be enough for one person! A lot of people are earning less than that in Toronto," on user wrote.

The interviewer also said that he thought the salary was enough for one person. "$95,000 is not enough for Toronto? Well, this is a personal take. I guess $95,000 is enough for a single person but, our test lead in the house has a different take on it," he wrote in the caption.

However, others agreed that the money may not be enough for someone with financial burden. "FYI some people might have a lot of responsibilities. Maybe she has loans to repay. Stop judging based on half stories," another user said.