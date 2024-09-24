Indian techie couple earns 1.2 crore in Canada. Here are the courses they recommend

An Indian couple in Canada has revealed their impressive salary and how others in tech can earn similar amounts by upskilling themselves. The couple was approached by Instagram channel Salary Scale for a vox pop interview in Toronto recently. An Indian couple reveals courses that can help increase your salary(Instagram/@salaryscale)

Piyush Monga, the entrepreneur behind Salary Scale, asked the couple what they do for work and how much they earn.

The couple revealed that they are both tech professionals - while the husband is a programmer, the wife works in support. Both earn CAD$100,000 a year, bringing their total family income to CAD$200,000 ( ₹1.2 crore roughly).

Take a look at the video below:

Courses to upskill

Asked how others can earn similar amounts, the husband advised, “You can go for a technical certification, like there is Hadoop certification. There is Cloud Certification.

“If you want to go into a management field, you can go for a CSM Certification (Certified ScrumMaster Certification) or PMP Certification (Project Management Certification),” he explained. “PMP really helps,” the wife agreed.

Monga asked the couple if a PMP certification is as valuable today as it was three years ago, since it is so easy to obtain now. He asked whether something like a Cloud certification is more relevant today in terms of money-making.

“Depends on which domain you are in. For example, there are domains where if you have a cloud certification, you will get the job easily,” the techie replied. “There are domains where if you have a cyber security certification, you will get the job easily. It all depends on which domain you are working on in IT.”

However, he refuted Monga on the fact that a PMP course is not as valuable today as it was earlier. “There has to be someone to manage the team, right,” he concluded.

