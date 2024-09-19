Ex Google employee from India reveals salary in new Canada job: 'Can hardly survive'

In a viral video, an Indian professional in Canada claims that work experience from India is mostly overlooked by Canadian employers. Digital creator Piyush Monga interviews the young professional in Canada.(Instagram/Pitush Monga)

In the video, Piyush Monga, an Indian-origin digital creator and the person behind the popular Instagram page 'Salary Scale', is seen interviewing a professional who has been working as a Process Inventory Associate in Canada for the past year.

The young professional, who previously worked at Google India for over three years, has expressed dissatisfaction with his current salary in Canada. Earning $17,500 annually, he mentioned that he can hardly survive on such a low income.

‘Canada not looking for Indian candidates’

In the video, the Indian expat explains that he's downplaying his Indian work experience in Canada. "Ever since I moved here, I've been reducing my experience on my resume because recruiters aren’t counting my work in India. It just doesn’t make any sense," he adds.

The professional who is on a job hunt currently also says that recruiters in Canada are looking for Canadian candidates and not for Indian Candidates.

India-Canada relations

Public opinion in Canada towards India has worsened over the past year, influenced by the killing of pro-Khalistan figure Hardeep Singh Nijjar and foreign interference allegations.

A recent Angus Reid Institute survey shows a 11-point drop in positive views since March 2023, with only 33 per cent of Canadians viewing India favorably compared to 54 per cent who do not.

The positive rating for India in 2019 was at 56 per cent.