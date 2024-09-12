Ex-Wipro employee from Bihar gets placed in Google with 60 lakh package: Report

Alankrita Sakshi, a woman from Bihar, surprised everyone when she bagged a job at Google, reportedly for ₹60 LPA. She has previously worked with companies like Ernst & Young, Wipro, and Samsung. This image shows Alankrita Shakshi, who reportedly got a job at Google with a ₹ 60 lakh package. (LinkedIn/@Alankrita Shakshi)

Sakshi took her to LinkedIn to share news about her new job. “I’m thrilled to announce that I’ve joined Google as a Security Analyst! I’m incredibly grateful for this opportunity and excited to work with such an innovative and dynamic team. A big thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout my journey. Your encouragement and guidance have been invaluable. Here’s to new beginnings and the journey ahead!” she wrote.

Her post received tons of likes and comments from people, with many congratulating her. A few also shared advice for her on this new journey of her life.

Social media reactions:

An individual wrote, “Congrats Alankrita! I have heard your Google hiring news on a news channel. It's a great achievement to get the highest package from tech giant Google. You become an inspiration to many people looking for a bright future.” Another added, “Congratulations on incredible success.”

A third expressed, “Kudos to you.” A fourth commented, “Good luck with your new role!” A few also shared clapping emojis to show their reactions to her post.

Who is Alankrita Shakshi?

According to LinkedIn, Alankrita Shakshi completed her BTech from the University College of Engineering & Technology in Jharkhand. She started her career with Wipro as a “Project Engineer”. Later, she shifted to Ernst and Young as a “Security Analyst.” She joined Google two months ago as a “Security Analyst.”

