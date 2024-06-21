LinkedIn career expert reveals the smartest thing you can say in a job interview

Job interviews are crucial in any hiring process, and nailing one requires a combination of skill, preparation and perseverance. According to LinkedIn career expert Andrew McCaskill, nailing a job interview also requires effective communication skills. A LinkedIn expert reveals how to nail a job interview (Representational image)

“Interviews are a performance art, and to perform well, you have to rehearse,” McCaskill told CNBC Make It. “The best interviewers are the people who have rehearsed their talking points with a mentor, a friend or even an old co-worker because that helps you feel confident and comfortable talking about yourself.”

The smartest statement

For McCaskill, a closing pitch can make all the difference in a job interview. Underscoring the importance of this, McCaskill offered an example of the smartest statement you can make in a job interview:

“I want to underscore how much I want this job. I think my skills and experiences are perfect for it, and that I could have a strong, positive impact on the team. Here’s why...”

A good closing statement let the interviewer know how keen you are on the job, what skills you bring to the table and leave them with a good impression of your abilities.

According to McCaskill, it also emphasises the two qualities like hiring managers often look for - enthusiasm and confidence.

Enthusiasm: To be considered a good fit for a role, a candidate must express excitement at the prospect of working for the hiring company. Apathetic applicants have a lower chance of being hired.

Confidence: Candidates must articulate clearly and confidently what value they will add to the team. McCaskill recommends focusing on two or three skills mentioned in the job description that you possess.

“Think about it as your closing pitch,” the LinkedIn expert told CNBC Make It. “You don’t want to leave the interviewer guessing about your interest in the role, or if you have what it takes to succeed there.”