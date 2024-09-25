Techie claims company fired him, demanded 3 months' salary: 'CEO refused my resignation'

A project manager claimed unjust termination by an Indian company just one day after submitting their resignation, which was filed due to health concerns. To complicate matters, the company allegedly not only terminated the employee but also threatened to damage their background verification (BGV) process, asserting that they had left improperly. Furthermore, the company claimed to demand three months’ salary in exchange for providing an experience certificate. A Reddit user shared their ordeal of being wrongfully terminated after resigning for health reasons.(Pixabay)

(Also read: Startup employee claims she was fired for ‘liking’ a LinkedIn post on toxic workplaces)

The incident, shared on Reddit by the user named @Randy31599, sparked outrage and sympathy within the online community. The employee sought help from fellow Redditors in finding their next job, particularly in Chennai.

The user explained that the decision to resign was driven by declining health and unbearable work pressure.

Resignation rejected despite illness

The Redditor had been with the company for over eight months and initially tendered their resignation due to medical issues. “I had been with the company for over 8 months and even received a raise, but the work pressure became too much. I was diagnosed with fatty liver, and soon after, contracted chickenpox. When I asked for 3 days of leave, the CEO instructed me to work from home, but I was only able to partially support the team,” they shared.

(Also read: Punjab woman claims ‘toxic boss’ fired her, cut salary over Raksha Bandhan off. Company hits back)

Feeling overwhelmed, the employee requested an early release, but the company rejected the resignation and demanded they continue working, even though their health was worsening.

Second attempt rejected after accident

The employee tried to resign again after being involved in an accident, which injured their hand. However, the company once again rejected the resignation, showing no empathy. The stress caused the user to take two days off to process the situation.

Check the post here:

Termination and threats follow

The day after the second resignation attempt, the company took drastic action. “They sent me a termination email and threatened to report that I left improperly in the BGV process,” the user claimed. Additionally, the company demanded three months' salary to issue the experience certificate.

Redditors were quick to support the user, with one writing, “This is unethical! You should consult a lawyer.” Another added, “It’s extortion. Report them!” Many others offered sympathy and advice, encouraging the employee to stand their ground.