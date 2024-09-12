Startup employee claims she was fired for ‘liking’ a LinkedIn post on toxic workplaces

Reddit has become a haven for employees to share their workplace struggles, with various subreddits dedicated to job experiences, challenges and office grievances. Recently, one such post has gone viral after a former employee of a mental health startup shared her ordeal of being fired for liking a LinkedIn post about toxic work environments. Reddit user claims she was fired from a mental health startup for liking a post about toxic workplaces, sparking debate about corporate hypocrisy.(Pixabay)

The ex-employee, who chose to remain anonymous, claimed her termination was a direct result of ‘liking’ a post on LinkedIn that discussed toxic workplaces. She described her work environment as hostile and toxic, highlighting issues with both her manager and the CEO. According to her, the toxic culture negatively impacted her mental health, often leaving her overwhelmed and in tears during office hours.

A toxic work environment

In her detailed Reddit post, the former employee painted a grim picture of her work experience. “The manager made my life a living hell at work. She was extremely hostile and acted clueless whenever the CEO was around,” she wrote. The ex-employee described her CEO as “a wolf in sheep’s clothing,” whose toxic behaviour gradually began affecting her mental well-being to the point where colleagues noticed her distress.

“I used to cry in the office toilet. It was that bad,” she added, recalling the emotional toll of her job.

The ex-employee claims her situation took a turn for the worse when her CEO allegedly accused her of spreading misinformation about the company. The only 'offence'? She had liked a LinkedIn post criticising toxic workplace cultures. The CEO reportedly called her in, and without warning, terminated her position.

“I was let go because I liked a post on LinkedIn that talked about toxic workplaces,” she wrote in her Reddit post, explaining that she was fired by the CEO for apparently “spreading wrong things about the company.”

Viral reactions and support

The post quickly gained attention, with hundreds of Reddit users weighing in on the situation. A user going by the name 'WanderingPoet19' commented, “Mental Health Startup with a toxic work environment? Irony at its peak. That’s the harsh reality of the corporate world. They say you can speak up, but when you do, they build pressure on you to stay quiet.”

Another user, Maxpro2001, expressed sympathy, writing, “Wow, talk about irony. This shouldn’t happen, especially not in a mental health company. I’m so sorry this happened to you.”

One user saw the termination as a blessing in disguise, commenting, “I’m sorry for you, but honestly, it feels like a blessing. I wonder what would have happened if you tried to quit.”