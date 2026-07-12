BTS' Jimin's hilarious Erling Haaland impression sparks fan frenzy

Jimin of BTS sparked viral excitement among fans after a playful concert moment reminded many of Norway striker Erling Haaland's signature walk. The clip spread rapidly on X, with ARMY sharing memes and joking about a potential meeting between the K-pop star and the football sensation ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final. BTS' Jimin's recreates Erling Haaland's signature walk

​This viral moment arrived just days after FIFA confirmed one of the biggest entertainment lineups in World Cup history.

During the soundcheck for Day 1 of the ARIRANG World Tour in Munich, BTS' Jimin reacted to a humorous, seemingly AI-generated fan banner. The banner featured edited images of Jimin alongside actor Chris Hemsworth (as Thor) and footballer Erling Haaland. It included Korean text with arrows labeling Thor as the "god of thunder," Haaland as the "god of football," and Jimin as "our god."



Also, ​Bieber joins an all-star co-headlining bill alongside BTS Madonna and Shakira. The star-studded event is designed to support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, which aims to expand access to quality education and football opportunities for children worldwide.