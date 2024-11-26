Indian woman living in US for 14 years moves to Nagpur, shares how life’s going

A woman’s post about relocating to India from the US after 14 years has sparked a wave of mixed reactions among social media users. In a video, she explained the points that made her life much happier and more enjoyable in Nagpur than in a foreign land. The image shows an Indian woman who moved from the US to Nagpur. (Instagram/@experience_with_aditi)

“Moving from the USA 🇺🇸 to tier-2 city in India. Check out how life is like in Nagpur, India,” Aditi Dwivedi wrote while sharing the video. In the clip, she records her life in Nagpur after spending 14 years in the US. She also explains what inspired her to make the move.

“You forgot about internet outages and power outages in tier 2, which are very common,” posted an Instagram user. Another argued, “I am just puzzled at this content - this is basically an advertisement for living in India for people who are from India narrated by a person who is also from India. Most probably when people come to the US, they are already in either their 20s or above. In another scenario, people in their 30s or 40s probably visit India every year or so. So 100% everyone here knows exactly what to look out for. So the question is: who finds this post useful?”

A third expressed, “Life in Tier-2 is amazing. Easy on pockets and you have everything which is required for a good life. Life is slow too there which gives you ample time to rejuvenate and relax. You get to enjoy all the festivals.” A fourth wrote, “Wow, I'm so inspired. I'm currently in Dallas, been here for a year, and I travel on work which is great from an exposure standpoint. Obviously dollars. But I dream of going back like you did. I want to be closer to my family sooner than later.”

A personal website describes her as a travel advisor working for clients in the USA and India. It also says she loves making “new and meaningful connections” while travelling.

