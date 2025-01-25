Little girl steals the spotlight with adorable Bihu dance alongside her mother. Wholesome video

A heartwarming video of a mother-daughter duo performing a traditional Bihu dance has captured the hearts of netizens. The clip, shared on Instagram by Priyanka Nabajyoti Gogoi, showcases the pair dancing gracefully to the soulful Assamese Bihu song Sekseki Porua. A heartwarming video of a mother-daughter duo performing Bihu dance went viral.(Instagram/priyankamiley)

(Also read: Schoolgirl beams with joy as she spots her parents in the crowd during performance. Adorable video)

Traditional elegance with a touch of adorability

Clad in the traditional Makhela Chador – a stunning two-piece ensemble emblematic of Assamese culture – the duo executed the intricate steps and fluid hand movements synonymous with the Bihu dance. While both mother and daughter displayed impeccable grace, it was the little girl who truly stole the limelight. Her charming precision and enthusiasm captivated viewers, leaving many in awe of her natural flair for the dance.

Watch the clip here:

The video, which has quickly gone viral, showcases not just a celebration of cultural heritage but also a tender bond between a mother and her child.

A shower of love in the comments

The video’s comments section became a hub of admiration, with viewers expressing their delight at the mesmerising performance.

One user gushed, “This is the cutest thing I’ve seen today! The little one’s moves are on point.” Another remarked, “What a beautiful representation of Assamese culture! The mother-daughter bond makes it even more special.”

Some praised the young girl’s confidence, with a comment reading, “She nailed the moves like a pro. A future star in the making!” Others applauded the duo’s synchronisation and authenticity, stating, “This performance is pure joy. Loved every second of it!”

One viewer fondly noted, “The Makhela Chador suits them so beautifully, and their expressions are priceless.” Another added, “A perfect blend of tradition and cuteness. Kudos to the mother for teaching her little one so well!”