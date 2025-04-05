New hire rues Mumbai move within a month, wants to relocate to Gurgaon: ‘Perpetually crowded, under construction’

An individual who relocated to Mumbai from Delhi shared a Reddit post expressing frustration and asking for ways to move back to Gurgaon along with the new team. The post has sparked a debate on social media, with people voicing their opinions about the cities. An employee’s Gurgaon vs Mumbai post has sparked a debate on Reddit. (Unsplash/parth_gtr34, shalender kumar)

“Moved to Mumbai but hating it here. Thinking of asking my team for a switch to Gurgaon office within first month of joining?” the individual wrote. “Hey, I recently shifted from Delhi to Mumbai for a job opportunity. While hiring me, the team manager wanted me to join Mumbai office, and I had no preferences earlier so I was like okay. It's been close to a month now and I don't like Mumbai,” the employee added.

The employee claimed that Mumbai is “perpetually crowded, perpetually under construction”. The individual also talked about high rent, rules set by homeowners, and Mumbai being “much more conservative”.

“So I have been thinking of asking my manager/partner for relocation to Gurgaon office. Has anyone done something similar before? What were the reasons you provided? I am particularly worried because it has been only about a month for me here. Half of the team I work with is already based on Gurgaon, and the team won't change for me. What would you guys recommend?” the employee wrote and concluded the post.

How did social media react?

An individual wrote, “Mumbai is the worst city imo. Got a job there in 2016, couldn't last more than 2 months, relocated to Hyderabad by requesting the HR. I guess it's only good for low skill unemployed people who don't stand a chance elsewhere. I can recall searching for accommodation in Mumbai in 2016, I had a budget of 20k/month, the broker showed me a stinky 1RK chawl for 22k/month. Bahar se hi wapas laut aaya. The situation must've gotten worse now.”

Another added, “Moved here recently too. My experience has been a stark contrast to yours.” A third commented, “Get out of Mumbai asap and your quality of life will definitely improve. You will also be able to save money. Mumbai isn’t a good place for young professionals.”

What are your thoughts on this employee’s post?