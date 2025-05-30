Search Search
Friday, May 30, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Donald Trump says China ‘totally violated’ trade agreement: ‘So much for being Mr Nice Guy!'

ByHT News Desk
May 30, 2025 07:22 PM IST

Trump accused China of violating a tariff deal with the US, despite concessions being made, reigniting trade tensions between the countries.

US President Donald Trump on Friday accused China of violating its tariff deal with them, and added that he would no longer be “nice” on trade matters, reigniting tensions between the countries.

FILE - President Donald Trump speaks to reporters in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, May 23, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)(AP)
FILE - President Donald Trump speaks to reporters in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, May 23, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)(AP)

In a post on TruthSocial, Trump said, “Two weeks ago China was in grave economic danger! The very high Tariffs I set made it virtually impossible for China to TRADE into the United States marketplace which is, by far, number one in the World. We went, in effect, COLD TURKEY with China, and it was devastating for them. Many factories closed and there was, to put it mildly, “civil unrest.” I saw what was happening and didn’t like it, for them, not for us.”

Also Read: Donald Trump calls Elon Musk ‘terrific’, announces joint Oval Office presser on 'last day'

“I made a FAST DEAL with China in order to save them from what I thought was going to be a very bad situation, and I didn’t want to see that happen. Because of this deal, everything quickly stabilized and China got back to business as usual. Everybody was happy! That is the good news!!! The bad news is that China, perhaps not surprisingly to some, HAS TOTALLY VIOLATED ITS AGREEMENT WITH US. So much for being Mr. NICE GUY!” Trump added.

Trade talks with China ‘stalled’

Trump's accusations come soon after US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that trade talks with China were "a bit stalled," in an interview with Fox News.

Also Read: Trump administration may add temporary tariffs of up to 15% using existing law: Report

US trade representative Jamieson Greer, in a CNBC interview, echoed Trump's allegation, saying that America was concerned with China's purported non-compliance with the tariff deal.

"[The US] did exactly what it was supposed to do, and the Chinese are slow rolling their compliance, "said Greer, adding that China's actions needed to be discussed and addressed.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics.
News / World News / US News / Donald Trump says China ‘totally violated’ trade agreement: ‘So much for being Mr Nice Guy!'
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 30, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On