Donald Trump says China ‘totally violated’ trade agreement: ‘So much for being Mr Nice Guy!'

US President Donald Trump on Friday accused China of violating its tariff deal with them, and added that he would no longer be “nice” on trade matters, reigniting tensions between the countries. FILE - President Donald Trump speaks to reporters in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, May 23, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)(AP)

In a post on TruthSocial, Trump said, “Two weeks ago China was in grave economic danger! The very high Tariffs I set made it virtually impossible for China to TRADE into the United States marketplace which is, by far, number one in the World. We went, in effect, COLD TURKEY with China, and it was devastating for them. Many factories closed and there was, to put it mildly, “civil unrest.” I saw what was happening and didn’t like it, for them, not for us.”

“I made a FAST DEAL with China in order to save them from what I thought was going to be a very bad situation, and I didn’t want to see that happen. Because of this deal, everything quickly stabilized and China got back to business as usual. Everybody was happy! That is the good news!!! The bad news is that China, perhaps not surprisingly to some, HAS TOTALLY VIOLATED ITS AGREEMENT WITH US. So much for being Mr. NICE GUY!” Trump added.

Trade talks with China ‘stalled’

Trump's accusations come soon after US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that trade talks with China were "a bit stalled," in an interview with Fox News.

US trade representative Jamieson Greer, in a CNBC interview, echoed Trump's allegation, saying that America was concerned with China's purported non-compliance with the tariff deal.

"[The US] did exactly what it was supposed to do, and the Chinese are slow rolling their compliance, "said Greer, adding that China's actions needed to be discussed and addressed.