Trump calls Elon Musk ‘terrific’, announces joint presser at the Oval Office on Friday

US President Donald Trump on Thursday lauded billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk and announced that the two will appear together at a press conference in the Oval Office on Friday at 1:30 pm EST (1730 GMT), reported news agency Reuters. Trump hails Musk ahead of departure, sets Friday press briefing(Reuters)

“This will be his last day, but not really, because he will, always, be with us, helping all the way,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Elon is terrific!”

This development comes as Musk on Wednesday disclosed that he would step down from his White House advisory role.

The Tesla CEO, who served as a special government employee, had been leading cost-cutting efforts within the administration through the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

His departure follows sharp criticism of Trump’s proposed “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” which Musk described as a “massive spending bill” that will undo all his efforts under DOGE role.

“As my scheduled time as a Special Government Employee comes to an end, I would like to thank President @realDonaldTrump for the opportunity to reduce wasteful spending,” Musk wrote on X, the social media platform he owns.

“The @DOGE mission will only strengthen over time as it becomes a way of life throughout the government,” he added.