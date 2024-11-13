Imane Khelif speaks out after leaked report claiming 'she is a biological male' stirs row: ‘We will meet with…’

Imane Khelif, the Olympic champion, broke her silence over an unconfirmed medical report about the controversial boxer that was released ahead of US election. Imane Khelif has threatened to sue a French journalist for publishing an unverified report that claimed “she is a biological male.”(Instagram/@beauty.code.officiel)

In her latest interview, she has threatened to sue a French journalist for publishing an unverified report that claimed “she is a biological male.”

This summer, Khelif clinched gold in the women's welterweight competition in Paris, but her attendance at the games had caused controversy, with celebrities and famous political figures like President-elect Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk targetting her gender.

The International Boxing Associations (IBA) disqualified her from the 2023 Women's World Boxing Championships after she failed a gender eligibility test.

Amidst all the backlash, Khelif and her family maintained that she was a woman. Even her father released her birth certificate, which states that she was born as female.

Earlier this month, a report in the French magazine Le Correspondant claimed that the Algerian boxer has XY chromosomes and “male characteristics.” However, the article about the 25-year-old has not yet been verified as authentic.

Imane Khelif claps back at allegations, defends her position

During an appearance on Massimo Giletti's Lo Stato delle Cose show on Italian television, the Algerian boxer said, “I didn't know the statements of President Meloni, but I saw that many politicians and presidents speak without any real source.”

Khelif's reference to Italian President Giorgia Meloni also relates to the controversies that surrounds Khelif in Paris.

“We will meet with the French journalist in court,” she continued.

Khelif further opened up about the flak she has received since becoming famous in Paris.

She mentioned that her parents have seen several phony images of her, stressing that “the war against me through social media has had a negative impact.”

She stressed on the need to identify the individuals who have done these things.

The boxer went on to mention that she has noticed several presidents and politicians make comments without citing any sources. Calling it “strange”, she slammed them for delivering remarks that lack context and truth. According to her, the IOC has all the resources necessary to reach a firm conclusion.

“Any person who is exposed to this bullying and hatred, finds it more difficult to win. But I have learned a lot from this experience. The more a person desires success, the easier it is to achieve it,” she concluded.