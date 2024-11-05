Imane Khelif row: What is 5-Alpha reductase deficiency found in Boxer’s leaked medical report?

Imane Khelif, the Algerian boxer who recently won gold in women's boxing at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, is once again hitting the headlines after sparking a heated gender debate months back. TOPSHOT - Imane Khelif filed a legal complaint against the online harassment after the gender outcry. (Photo by MOHD RASFAN / AFP)(AFP)

The controversy erupted following the alleged leak of a medical report suggesting that Khelif may have a condition known as 5-alpha reductase deficiency. This revelation has fueled public outrage and intensified calls for justice from those who feel wronged by the competition.

As a rare genetic disorder that impacts sexual development in biological males, the situation has sparked a fierce discussion about gender identity and fairness in women’s sports again.

What is 5-Alpha reductase deficiency?

This document, obtained by French journalist Djaffar Ait Aoudia, indicates that Khelif possesses internal testicles and XY chromosomes and has ‘no uterus.’ 5-alpha reductase deficiency (5-αRD) is a genetic condition that affects how sexual development occurs, according to Medical News. This rare inherited disorder can lead to a variety of symptoms that may change the appearance of external genitalia.

People with this condition are born genetically male but have trouble producing a crucial hormone called dihydrotestosterone (DHT). This hormone is essential for the development of male sex characteristics, especially those visible on the outside of the body. Individuals with this condition are genetically male, having one X and one Y chromosome, as well as male reproductive organs called testes.

Imane Khelif’s leaked medical report

The leaked report, which allegedly comes from medical experts at Paris's Kremlin-Bicêtre Hospital and Algiers's Mohamed Lamine Debaghine Hospital, has not been independently verified by HT. Nevertheless, it has quickly fueled public outrage, particularly on social media platforms. Alongside these claims, an MRI reportedly identified the presence of a micropenis.

In 2023, the International Boxing Association (IBA) decided to kick Khelif out of the World Championship Gold Medal fight in New Delhi. But, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) didn't agree with the IBA's decision, saying, "Scientifically, this isn't a man fighting a woman." Khelif ended up winning a gold medal at the Olympics in Paris, after battling a series of protests from fellow players.

In August, she initiated a lawsuit against cyberbullying, alleging "aggravated cyber harassment" and naming notable figures such as J.K. Rowling and Elon Musk in her complaint.

“Now arrest him on assault charges,” a social media user wrote. Swimmer Riley Gaines said, "Remember the man who won an Olympic gold medal in women’s boxing? His medical reports show he has XY chromosomes, male testosterone levels, testicles, & a micropenis. But that never mattered—they believe that words & feelings make you a woman, not biology." “Italian boxer Angela Carini should be given the gold medal,” another said.