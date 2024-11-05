Which is the only Indian language on New York’s 2024 Presidential ballot? It’s not Hindi

New York’s 2024 presidential ballot is sparking curiosity with its language lineup. In a city where over 200 languages are spoken, one Indian language has made its way onto the ballot — and it’s not the one most people would guess. Bengali has emerged as the only Indian language to feature in the city’s 2024 US presidential election ballots joining other widely spoken languages around the world and in the Big Apple. Candidates for president and vice president of the United States, Democrats Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, and Republicans former President Donald Trump and Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, are seen on part of a mail-in election ballot in New York on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison)(AP)

Micheal J. Ryan, Executive Director of New York City’s Board of Elections, highlighted the effort to serve these communities, emphasising that voting accessibility extends beyond symbolism.

Bengali is the only Indian language on NY's election ballot

With just one day left until the US presidential elections, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Trump are locked in a fierce, neck-and-neck race. In preparation for the big day, New York, known for its vibrant, multicultural population, has included four additional languages on its ballot papers alongside English. Among them, Bengali stands out as the only Indian language, joining Chinese, Spanish, and Korean.

Subhshesh, a Times Square sales agent with Bengali roots, expressed his happiness about the inclusion. He noted that his father, who lives in Queens, will benefit from this linguistic support. “People like me know English, but many in our community feel more comfortable with their native language. This will definitely help at the polling station. I’m sure my father will appreciate seeing a Bengali ballot,” said Subhshesh.

Bengali on Ballot- A legal obligation

According to PTI reports, while the inclusion of the Bengali language holds symbolic significance, it is also driven by legal requirements. City regulations mandate that certain polling sites provide Bengali voting materials to ensure that Bengali-speaking citizens “have complete access to essential information and voting options.”

“The settlement required that an Asian Indian language be available where population density is high,” New York's Executive Director explained, highlighting the legal obligation. “Bengali was chosen after negotiations,” he added.

Although Hindi is the most commonly spoken Indian language, New York is home to a large Bengali-speaking population that includes residents from both India and Bangladesh. The inclusion of Bengali on a presidential ballot first occurred in Queens in 2013, nearly two years after a federal directive under the 1965 Voting Rights Act mandated language assistance for South Asian minority groups.

“This helps the Indian community to go out and vote. That’s how our voices are heard,” Dr Avinash Gupta, President of the Federation of Indian Associations, stressed the importance of including the language, according to TimesNow. “ Indians are a sizable population here, and it’s heartening to see so many participate in the electoral process,” he added. On November 5, 2024, the United States will choose its 47th president, succeeding Joe Biden.