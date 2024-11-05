Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Nov 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

New York Times falls as subscriptions miss: Tech workers walk out ahead of election day

Bloomberg | | Posted by Shweta Kukreti
Nov 05, 2024 01:44 AM IST

New York Times added 260,000 digital subscribers, down from 300,000 in the second quarter.

New York Times Co. shares fell Monday after the newspaper publisher reported third-quarter revenues and subscriptions that fell short of analysts’ expectations and the company’s tech workers went on strike the day before the 2024 Presidential Election.

The New York Times headquarters in New York, US, on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024. New York Times Co. shares fell Monday after the newspaper publisher reported third-quarter revenues and subscriptions that fell short of analysts' expectations and the company's tech workers went on strike the day before the 2024 Presidential Election. Photographer: Yuki Iwamura/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
The New York Times headquarters in New York, US, on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024. New York Times Co. shares fell Monday after the newspaper publisher reported third-quarter revenues and subscriptions that fell short of analysts' expectations and the company's tech workers went on strike the day before the 2024 Presidential Election. Photographer: Yuki Iwamura/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

The Times added 260,000 digital subscribers, down from 300,000 in the second quarter. The company now has a total of 11.09 million subscribers, including print and digital, missing forecasts of 11.14 million.

Revenue totaled $640.2 million in the quarter compared with expectations of $640.9 million.

Times shares were down 7.1% to $52.79 at 9:57 a.m. in New York.

The newspaper publisher reported earnings of 45 cents a share, excluding some items. The results exceeded Wall Street estimates of 41 cents a share.

On Monday, the Times Tech Guild, representing software engineers and product managers, went on strike amid ongoing negotiations over a range of issues, including pay increases and return-to-office policies.

Times Chief Financial Officer William Bardeen said during the company’s earnings call with analysts that the Times has “a track record of working effectively with unions” and is aiming to reach a new, fair contract. “We’ve known this was a possibility, and have prepared for a range of scenarios,” he said of the labor disruption which in unfolding during a crucial moment of news coverage for the publisher.

“Subscriber engagement, as measured by the share of subscribers visiting the Times each week, reached its highest point since 2020,” Chief Executive Officer Meredith Kopit Levien said during the call.

She pointed to the strength of the company’s games offerings, which include popular options like Wordle and Connections, noting that they “played a big role in getting millions of people to create direct, daily relationships with the Times” and “propelled growth in both subscriptions and advertising.”

Ad revenue reached $118.4 million, versus estimates of $118.7 million.

When asked by an analyst whether “chaos” at the Washington Post and Los Angeles Times — which saw editorial departures and subscription cancellations following the papers’ decisions not to endorse a 2024 presidential candidate — would benefit the Times, Kopit Levien said that they “take no joy in watching any other quality independent journalism institution go through anything difficult” and that the Times was focused on its own strategy.

The Athletic, which was bought by the Times in 2022, posted an adjusted operating profit of $2.6 million versus a loss of $7.9 million in the same quarter a year earlier.

The Times forecast subscription revenues to increase by 7% to 9% in the fourth quarter.

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to US Election, politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris,Donald Trump,and Joe Biden
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //