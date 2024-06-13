Elon Musk breaks silence on ‘Starlink got Amazon tribe addicted to porn’ claim, drags New York Times in latest post

Elon Musk has broken his silence on widely-reported claims that a remote Amazon tribe got addicted to pornography after the arrival of Starlink internet. Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, reacts to NYT's clarification.(REUTERS)

The reports stemmed from a New York Times article by journalist Jack Nicas, who painted a picture of a remote tribe left divided by the arrival of Starlink service last year. The story mentioned how some youngsters of the 2000-member Marubo tribe in Brazil had begun sharing pornographic content over private chat groups.

After the story was published last week, several news websites across the world ran headlines suggesting that internet connection had gotten the tribe addicted to pornography.

The New York Times on June 11 published a piece clarifying that the Marubo tribe is not, in fact, addicted to pornography and pointing out how its earlier piece was taken out of context, misquoted and widely circulated with misleading headlines.

“The Marubo people are not addicted to pornography. There was no hint of this in the forest, and there was no suggestion of it in The New York Times’s article,” NYT clarified. “Instead, the article mentioned a complaint from one Marubo leader that some Marubo minors had shared pornography in WhatsApp group chats. This was especially concerning, he said, because Marubo culture frowns upon even kissing in public.”

Elon Musk reacts

Elon Musk has broken his silence on the claims of his Starlink satellite internet service being responsible for the tribe’s porn addiction.

After the New York Times posted a clarification, an X user posted a screenshot of the publication’s update and said the NYT had posted a false story about Starlink, but had since apologised and corrected its version.

“It was disrespectful & unkind of The New York Times to say that about the tribe,” the SpaceX billionaire wrote on X.

This is not the first time that Musk has dragged the New York Times. Last year, he had lashed out at NYT after the publication refused to pay for Twitter Blue.

At the time, Musk had called NYT “hypocritical” for not paying for Twitter Blue. “The real tragedy of The New York Times is that their propaganda isn't even interesting,” he wrote. “Also, their feed is the Twitter equivalent of diarrhea. It's unreadable.”