Diwali 2024: Why do Bengalis worship Goddess Kali on Diwali? When is Lakshmi Puja?

Diwali 2024: Diwali or Deepawali, the festival of lights, is a major Hindu festival and it falls on the darkest day of the year - representing the victory of light over darkness. Devotees believe that it marks the return of Ram, the seventh avatar of Vishnu, to Ayodhya after his long exile of 14 years where upon his homecoming, his subjects in Ayodhya lit up diyas and candles with great enthusiasm. Hence, devotees on this day decorate their houses with lamps, diyas and candles. Bengalis pray to Goddess Kali on Deepawali, while generally Northern India worships Goddess Lakshmi.(Pexels)

On this day, they also worship Lakshmi, along with Ganesha to seek blessings for prosperity, success and well-being. Ganesh, the Vighnaharta, is believed to remove difficulties and hurdles from life, while Lakshmi is said to bestow good fortune and wealth. Given the diversity of India, this same festival is celebrated in a different way in West Bengal and while the rest of the country prays to Lakshmi on Diwali - the eastern states like West Bengal, Odisha and Assam worship Kali on the day of the festival.

Worshipping Goddess Kali on Diwali

Kali Puja is the second most popular Hindu festival for Bengalis after Durga Puja. Kali is a powerful form of Durga. According to the Hindu legend, the Goddess took this form to defeat the terrifying demon Raktabija, who could multiply himself with each drop of his blood that fell to the ground. To stop the demon’s replication, the Goddess consumed every droplet of his blood, eventually defeating the demon.

In the 16th century, Krishnananda Agamavagisha, a sage dreamt of the Goddess who instructed him to worship her in this form. It further became widespread and popular in the 19th century due to Shri Ramkrishna Paramahangsha, a legendary devotee of the Goddess. The dark Goddess is worshipped on the new moon, vanquishing evil demons with her fierce form. The darkest day also coincides with the day Diwali falls on. Sometimes Kali Puja falls the day before Diwali. This year, Kali Puja falls on the same day as Diwali hence, devotees will pray to seek her protection from all evils, both outside and inside them.

Lakshmi Puja is on Sharad Purnima

While the rest of India worships Lakshmi during Diwali, Bengalis observe Lakshmi Puja on Sharad Purnima, five days after Vijayadashami, during the brightest full moon night. This celebration, known as Kojagori Lokkhi Pujo, is also observed in Assam and Odisha.

