Huge row after Imane Khelif, Paris Olympics gold medalist, confirmed as man in leaked medical report

In a surprising turn of events, the gender identification of Imane Khelif, the Algerian boxer who just won gold in women's boxing at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, has come under scrutiny due to a leaked medical report. According to the document, which French journalist Djaffar Ait Aoudia was able to secure, Khelif has internal testicles and XY chromosomes, hinting at a disorder called 5-alpha reductase insufficiency. The report describes Imane Khelif's biological traits, such as the existence of internal testicles and the lack of a uterus.(AFP)

Experts from the Kremlin-Bicêtre Hospital in Paris and the Mohamed Lamine Debaghine Hospital in Algiers drafted the report in June 2023. The report describes Khelif's biological traits, such as the existence of internal testicles and the lack of a uterus. Additionally, an MRI revealed the presence of a micropenis, as reported by Redux.

This revelation, however, is nothing new as it was previously disclosed that Khelif has XY chromosomes. Back in 2023, the International Boxing Association (IBA) banned the boxer from participating in the World Championship Gold Medal fight in New Delhi.

Massive outrage over Imane Khelif's leaked medical report

Reacting to report, several X users blasted Khelif, with one stating: “Now arrest him on assault charges.”

“Italian boxer Angela Carini should be given the gold medal,” another said.

“How didn't even reach Quarter final?” a third user wrote, while the fourth one said, “And an apology in front of a big audience by İman Khelif.”

Meanwhile, Piers Morgan to responded to the release of French medical records, proving that Khelif is a man.

Also Read: Imane Khelif stuns internet with her ‘absolutely gorgeous’ looks after Olympic gender row: Here's the boxer's message

Khelif's gender became an election issue in US?

Donald Trump used Khelif's example in an ad criticizing the Biden-Harris administration's gender-ad sports policy, turning Khelif's gender into an election issue. When asked about their stance on transgender issues, Republican leaders such as Vivek Ramaswamy and JD Vance similarly stated that they would not permit men to participate in female-only sports.

In response to the gender dispute, Khelif had earlier stated that she was born a woman. “I'm a woman like any other woman. I was born as a woman, I live as a woman, and I am qualified.” She claimed that the gender controversy sparked by former US President Donald Trump, author J.K. Rowling, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk had impacted her alot. She named Rowling and Musk in a criminal complaint filed to French authorities over alleged “acts of aggravated cyber harassment”.