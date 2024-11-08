Caitlyn Jenner tears into Imane Khelif with bizarre election joke as she takes big step over leaked medical report

Caitlyn Jenner ridiculed controversial Olympic boxer Imane Khelif in celebration of Donald Trump's victory in the US election. Earlier in the summer, Jenner, a decathlete who won an Olympic gold medal and changed her gender in 2015, attacked Imane Khelif.(AP)

There have been calls to take away Khelif's medal after she won gold medal in Paris last year despite failing a gender eligibility test at the world championship.

“I haven't seen a man beat a woman this bad since the Olympics,” Jenner wrote in a graphic she posted on X in an attempt to poke fun at the Algerian boxer.

Trump won the electoral college and (tentatively) the popular vote, easily defeating his Democratic opponent Vice President Kamala Harris.

A “leaked” report that surfaced last week claims that Khelif is a “biological male”. However, the accuracy of the document, which Bild first reported on, is unclear.

Earlier in the summer, Jenner, a decathlete who won an Olympic gold medal and changed her gender in 2015, attacked Khelif.

“This issue has hurt the Olympic Games so much. ... Everyone's talking about,” she stated while speaking to Fox News.

“Shame on the IOC for not protecting the integrity of women's sports, and shame on the IOC for not protecting the safety of women's sports.”

Also Read: Joe Rogan gives one major advise to Trump before he goes all guns blazing at his enemies: ‘Now it’s time to…’

Imane Khelif to take legal action over leaked medical report?

Khelif, who dismissed a row over her gender eligibility to win Olympic gold, is taking legal action against media claims regarding her leaked medical records, the International Olympic Committee announced on Wednesday.

“We understand that Imane Khelif has taken legal action against individuals who commented on her situation during the Olympic Games Paris 2024, and is also preparing a lawsuit in response to the latest reporting,” the IOC said in a statement.

“The IOC will not comment while legal action is ongoing, or on media reports about unverified documents whose origin cannot be confirmed,” it added.

Khelif, 25, possesses XY, or male, chromosomes, according to reports published in France.

At the August Olympics in Paris, the gender controversy began when Khelif crushed Angela Carini in 46 seconds in her initial round.

The Italian was so distraught that she left the battle after suffering a severe nose injury. Politicians and public figures, including Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and “Harry Potter” author JK Rowling, commented on the controversy.