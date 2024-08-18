Dan Orlovsky makes major confession over deleted controversial tweet amid Imane Khelif's gender row: 'You're failing…'

Dan Orlovsky made a major confession about deleting a tweet following the row stoked by the participation of Algerian fighter Imane Khelif in the Paris Olympics 2024. TV analyst Orlovsky provided an explanation for why he removed his “Protect our daughters” tweet in light of the controversy involving Khelif.(ESPN/REUTERS)

In a recent interview, concerns regarding Khelif's biological gender arose after Italian boxer Angela Carini broke down in tears after withdrawing from the match against the Olympian in Paris.

Khelif's Algerian passport indicates that she is a woman despite transgenderism being illegal in Algeria.

However, she was kicked out from the World Boxing Championship in 2023 after failing a test that the Russian-led IBA stated revealed her XY chromosomes.

“When you’re an employee of a big company, your social media page doesn’t just get to be your social media page,” he stated. “That’s a fantasy, so you have to represent yourself and the company that you work for in the proper way.”

His remarks about deleting his tweet came after ESPN fired Sam Ponder this week due to budget constraints.

Ponder has been vocal regarding transgender athletes participating in women's sports.

Khelif defeated Chinese fighter Yang Liu to win the gold medal at 66 kg.

Following her win, Khelif asserted that she is fully eligible to compete in this event. “I’m a woman like any other woman. I was born as a woman, I live as a woman, and I am qualified.”

Riley Gaines, David Pollack react to Orlovsky's deleted tweet

Riley Gaines of OutKick then brought up the second evident point regarding Orlovsky's fear of response, saying, “If you're scared to say ‘protect our daughters,’ then you're failing your daughters as a father.”

David Pollack, who was fired by ESPN in 2023, responded on social media to Gaines and Orlovsky. “I've lived this. I get it. When your livelihood is tied to your words it isn't always as easy to speak as freely as you think.”

“We all know that men don't belong in women's sports. All of us.”